Pāmu Commits To Ambitious Sustainability Targets With A Second Sustainability-linked Loan

Pāmu is committed to reducing its climate impact through emissions reduction and strengthening climate resilience through adaption.

Doubling down on its commitment, the state-owned enterprise has now signed a second sustainability-linked loan, this time with ANZ. The new loan is aligned with existing targets and reinforces the need to drive forward parts of its sustainability work programme. This includes the verification and achievement of a 1.5 degree aligned science-based emissions reduction target, Toitū carbon reduce farm certification, On-Farm Sustainability Performance Programmes, and well-being support for farm managers and staff.

“These goals are ambitious and in alignment with what our main customers, as well as shareholders, are asking of us. They reinforce the need for our sustainability work programme. Although meeting them will be a stretch, they all shift the dial closer to achieving our ambition of reducing our impact and improving our environmental performance in areas such as freshwater and biodiversity. We hope our learnings will also serve to help the wider sector,” said Annabel Davies, Chief Sustainability and Risk Officer for Pāmu.

Achieving the sustainability targets will result in a pricing discount from ANZ but on the flip side, there will be higher interest costs if the company fails to reach them.

This is unlikely to be the last sustainability-linked loan for Pāmu as the finance and lending market is changing in response to market and consumer pressures. There is an increase in agricultural lending using ambitious sustainability-linked targets.

“ANZ applauds the commitment by Pāmu to sustainability, expressed through this milestone transaction. Agriculture remains a critical sector for our economy and Pāmu has demonstrated clear leadership in embedding sustainability within their business. ANZ is delighted to have supported Pāmu and this transaction,” said Kate Gunthorp, a director in the sustainable finance team at ANZ.

“ANZ is committed to sustainability, and our success in supporting and accelerating a net zero transition by 2050 will be driven by our ability to help our customers reduce their emissions,” said Dean Spicer, Head of Sustainable Finance at ANZ.

Pāmu Chief Financial Officer Steve McJorrow said: "It is increasingly apparent that those borrowers who cannot demonstrate improvements in sustainability metrics will incur a cost of capital making them uncompetitive or become unable to source capital at all. Sustainability-Linked Loans demonstrate our sense of responsibility to the industry and create spill-over benefits. It helps ensure we continue to direct our efforts towards a sustainable farming industry in New Zealand.”

Contact: Kara Tait, Pāmu Head of Communications and Engagement, 021 240 7827

Note to editors:

Pāmu is the brand name for Landcorp, a State-Owned Enterprise, and one of New Zealand’s most innovative farmers and food businesses. It is also the name given to the quality products created by the company. Pāmu is the Māori word ‘to farm’ and reflects the deep connection New Zealanders have with the land, born from respect, and a genuine desire to protect and enhance the environments in which the company works.

What are sustainability performance targets?

Sustainability ambition Detail Verification and achievement of a Science-Based Target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions reductions in line with global goals Pāmu will establish a science-based decarbonisation target aligned to the scale of reduction required to keep the global temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial temperatures. The target will be validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi*) (or a credible verifier confirming alignment to the SBTi methodology). Pāmu will implement an Emission Reductions Plan to achieve the target and aim for interim annual emissions reduction targets out to June 2024 as set out in the Sustainability-Linked Loan. Toitū Farm Certification Program across the farm portfolio Pāmu is committed to its farms achieving the Toitū Farm Certification Program, staged across three years. This is New Zealand's first carbon reduction certificate designed specifically for farms. In addition, all Pāmu farms will have emission reduction targets and decarbonisation plans documented by June 2024. Improve on-farm sustainability performance Pāmu will implement a staged assessment of its tailored ‘Sustainable Farms Performance Program’ across all Pāmu Farms by 2024. This is an internal benchmarking exercise assessing a number of sustainability criteria and improvement opportunities across Pamu farms. Improve employee wellbeing Pāmu aims to deliver year-on-year improvements in health, well-being and safety through ongoing safety assessment, and leadership and delivery of targeted mental health initiatives. Pāmu is also committed to providing mental health training for 100% of all Farm Managers and for more than double the current amount of mental health training for farm staff.

How are the GHG reduction targets set?

The GHG reduction target is set using guidance provided by the Science Based Targets Initiative. This is a global partnership that provides a clearly defined path to reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement goals and keeping our contribution to global warming in line with 1.5 degrees.

What is Pāmu doing to reduce emissions?

Starting by understanding our current state, initiatives underway at Pāmu to reduce emissions include all farms gaining Toitū ‘carbon reduce farm certification’, diversification of land use, and a partnership with Focus Genetics and AgResearch to breed low methane emission livestock.

Further work, includes:

Understanding the potential GHG efficiencies to be gained through the Dairy Beef breeding programme;

Exploring the establishment of new methane measurement facilities for livestock in the North and South Islands;

Identifying and implementing low-emission technologies for dairy farm effluent ponds;

Hosting field days to share learnings and gain farmer and expert input; and

Undertaking scenario modelling of low emissions practices on farms (i.e., a digital twin approach to identify the optimal transition pathway).

