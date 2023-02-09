Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Secondary School Principals Ratify New Collective Agreement Offer

Thursday, 9 February 2023, 11:38 am
Press Release: The Secondary Principals' Council of NZ

Secondary school principals have voted to accept the Government’s latest offer for a new collective agreement.

Along with a salary increase of $4000 from 1 December 2022 and a three percent increase from 1 December 2023, the new agreement focuses on improving principals’ wellbeing with a $6000 allowance for professional coaching and support for principals in their leadership roles, says Kate Gainsford, Chair of the Secondary Principals’ Council.

“I’m very pleased this will now be an entitlement for all principals. As principals we are responsible for the most difficult, important and complex issues at a school, which can often be demanding in a number of ways and very challenging to resolve whilst working within strict time constraints and important privacy considerations.

"Professional supervision and coaching supports the mentoring of others to build depth in a school 's leadership potential. This is good for individuals and the system as a whole.

It was a clear priority for principals when we were developing our claims for a new agreement and is an important support for developing leadership across the country.”

The new agreement will require school boards to consult with principals on appropriate supports for wellbeing and it introduces unexpected event leave for situations such as the recent Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland floods and the pandemic.

Kate Gainsford says principals are currently managing the significant impact of teachers’ industrial action in schools. PPTA Te Wehengarua members are refusing to give up scheduled planning and marking time to cover classes for absent teachers or vacancies.

“The shortage of secondary teachers is not improving now or in the near future and the recruitment work of principals is all the more challenging with an unsettled industrial environment.
We need salaries and conditions that will keep our highly skilled and experienced staff in the profession, and attract top graduates to secondary teaching as a career.
We urge the government to make an offer to teachers that will address the shortage and ensure a settled year for our ākonga.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from The Secondary Principals' Council of NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Selling Of Its “Social Investment” Policy

There’s a 19th century flavour to National’s “social investment” strategy, in that it aims to seek capital from philanthropists and charitable organisations – some of them having their own religious agendas- to fund and deliver the provision of social services. Beyond that point, the details are remarkably scarce. Regardless, “social investment “ has become the buzzword for National’s approach to welfare and to the state’s social spending in general... More>>



 
 


Government: Takes New Direction With Policy Refocus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a suite of programmes that are being cancelled or delayed in order to put the Government’s focus on the cost of living... More>>

Government: Prime Ministers’ Meeting Reaffirms Close Trans-Tasman Relationship

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today held their first bilateral meeting in Canberra.
It was Chris Hipkins’ first overseas visit since he took office... More>>

Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:


Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 