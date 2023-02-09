Secondary School Principals Ratify New Collective Agreement Offer

Secondary school principals have voted to accept the Government’s latest offer for a new collective agreement.

Along with a salary increase of $4000 from 1 December 2022 and a three percent increase from 1 December 2023, the new agreement focuses on improving principals’ wellbeing with a $6000 allowance for professional coaching and support for principals in their leadership roles, says Kate Gainsford, Chair of the Secondary Principals’ Council.

“I’m very pleased this will now be an entitlement for all principals. As principals we are responsible for the most difficult, important and complex issues at a school, which can often be demanding in a number of ways and very challenging to resolve whilst working within strict time constraints and important privacy considerations.

"Professional supervision and coaching supports the mentoring of others to build depth in a school 's leadership potential. This is good for individuals and the system as a whole.

It was a clear priority for principals when we were developing our claims for a new agreement and is an important support for developing leadership across the country.”

The new agreement will require school boards to consult with principals on appropriate supports for wellbeing and it introduces unexpected event leave for situations such as the recent Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland floods and the pandemic.

Kate Gainsford says principals are currently managing the significant impact of teachers’ industrial action in schools. PPTA Te Wehengarua members are refusing to give up scheduled planning and marking time to cover classes for absent teachers or vacancies.

“The shortage of secondary teachers is not improving now or in the near future and the recruitment work of principals is all the more challenging with an unsettled industrial environment.

We need salaries and conditions that will keep our highly skilled and experienced staff in the profession, and attract top graduates to secondary teaching as a career.

We urge the government to make an offer to teachers that will address the shortage and ensure a settled year for our ākonga.”

