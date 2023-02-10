Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Labour Selects Priyanca Radhakrishnan For Maungakiekie

Friday, 10 February 2023, 10:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The Labour Party has selected Hon. Priyanca Radhakrishnan to contest the Maungakiekie electorate in the 2023 general election.

Priyanca has been a Labour MP since 2017 and is currently the incumbent member for Maungakiekie. In 2020 she was the first person of Indian origin to become a Minister in Aotearoa, and was further promoted to a Cabinet Minister last year. Her portfolios include the Community & Voluntary Sector, Diversity, Inclusion & Ethnic Communities, and Youth. Additionally, she is the Associate Minister for Social Development & Employment and Workplace Relations and Safety. In the recent Cabinet reshuffle Priyanca became the Minister for Disability Issues, replacing her Youth Portfolio.

Priyanca is proudly representing Maungakiekie in Parliament during this current Parliamentary term. She is excited to hit the campaign trail to engage with the people of Maungakiekie on why she should continue to be the voice of the electorate in parliament and in government. Her work in the electorate includes ensuring that businesses and vulnerable communities are supported during the ongoing pandemic, connecting local community organisations and advocating for better transport and housing outcomes for locals.

Priyanca says: “Maungakiekie is a place that I am thankful to call home, and I am honoured to serve the vibrant communities, organisations, and businesses of this electorate. I’m proud of my record as the local MP, and of how the achievements of the Labour Government have benefited the people of Maungakiekie."

Labour has a strong record of achievement in Maungakiekie. Since coming to office in 2017, Labour’s local achievements have included:

  • Invested in the construction of 534 state and affordable homes in Onehunga, Oranga and Mount Wellington, with a further 632 under construction.

Delivering a number of classroom upgrades, including a new three-level block built with 14 teaching spaces, library and admin space at Onehunga Primary School.

  • Opening Onehunga’s own Community recycling centre, the first to be operated by a Māori/Pasifika social enterprise, providing our community a convenient place to drop off or purchase valuable materials
  • Establishing the Ministry for Ethnic Communities to address the need for Government services to be accessible and delivered in a way that’s relevant to ethnic communities and work in a way that connects communities.

Along with these achievements, Labour has introduced a wide range of progressive and compassionate initiatives to support New Zealanders. These include:

  • Supporting families during challenging economic times, including through Cost of Living payments .
  • Backing hard working New Zealanders through Fair Pay Agreements and Pay Equity settlements.
  • and making progress in long term issues such as climate change, housing, and child poverty.

 

