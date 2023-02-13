Eleanor Catton Should Put Our Money Where Her Mouth Is And Pay It Back
Monday, 13 February 2023, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’ Union is hitting back against
Eleanor Catton’s cheap
shots aired on Radio NZ over the weekend, where she
labeled the Union 'sinister' for publishing the
generous subsidies Ms Catton had received following her
earlier attacks
on the NZ Government being run by 'money hungry politicians'
who do not care for culture. Despite its commercial
success for Ms Catton, the Taxpayers’ Union exposed
that New Zealand taxpayers even generously funded the The
Luminaries to be translated into three
languages.
Taxpayers’ Union spokesman, Jordan
Williams, said:
“We are surprised that all these
years later Eleanor still harbours such bitterness for us
pointing out her hypocrisy.”
“We
said it then, and we’ll say it again, Ms Catton should
use some of the substantial royalties to pay the money back.
This would mean that more up and coming artists could be
funded and she would not attract the ire of taxpayer groups
like ours every time she complains about New Zealand not
helping the
arts.”
