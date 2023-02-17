Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

EDS Lodges Its Final Submission On The Resource Management Reform Bills

Friday, 17 February 2023, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

The Environmental Defence Society has released its final submission on the Natural and Built Environment Bill (NBEB) and the Spatial Planning Bill (SPB). EDS had earlier released a draft submission and sought feedback from interested parties.

“We have had terrific engagement on our draft submission from resource management professionals, the community and fellow environmental groups, and we thank everyone for their input,” said EDS CEO Gary Taylor.

“EDS’s submission has now been formally lodged with the Environment Select Committee and we will be appearing in support of it in due course. It builds upon the earlier draft by elaborating on some key issues.

“In particular, we are seeking stronger measures to make sure that development does not take place in flood-prone areas, and that councils better plan for managed retreat. These are two issues that Cyclone Gabrielle has highlighted to be critically important if we are to create a country that is resilient to the effects of climate change.

“We expect that these issues will be addressed in more detail in the anticipated Climate Adaptation Bill, which is now likely to be brought forward in the legislative agenda. Our first working paper on that proposed bill, which canvasses the principles and funding for managed retreat, is available here.

“We would like to acknowledge the incredible effort that the author of our submission on the two resource management bills, Policy Director Dr Greg Severinsen, has put into this exercise. He has distilled a huge volume of material to identify the key issues with the bills, how they can be addressed and the elements that should be retained.

“As is clear from EDS’s submission, the NBEB in particular needs substantive improvements, including to its purpose and principles, outcomes clause, framework for limits and targets and provisions relating to protected areas. The transitional arrangements also need fleshing out and the structure of the bill needs rationalising. Finally, we think that the NBEB and the SPB need to be better synchronised.

“However, with the improvements outlined in our submission, we think the two bills should become law, as they will be a considerable improvement on the Resource Management Act,” Mr Taylor concluded.

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

MORE ABOUT EDS

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Contact Environmental Defence Society

 
 
 
NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



