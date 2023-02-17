Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Airport Sendoff To Cabinet Ministers And Deputy Prime Minister: Act On The Climate Crisis Now

Friday, 17 February 2023, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Extinction Rebellion

With the Opening of Parliament rescheduled because of Cyclone Gabrielle with un precidented rainfall as a result of warming seas resulting from the climate crisis, this action is more pertinent than ever.

Extinction Rebellion are sending the Cabinet Ministers and the Deputy Prime Minister off to the Opening of Parliament with a clear message that the solutions to the climate crisis is in their hands and they need to act now.

Rebels will be at the airport on Sunday evening from 5pm and Monday morning from 7 am to urge the Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Prime Minister into urgent action on the climate crisis, as they walk to security.

This is in the context of the worsening climate crisis as devastatingly demonstrated by the devasting rainfall with Cyclone Gabrielle, the extraordinary floods of Tamaki Makaurau/Auckland last month, Nelson floods, Westport floods, Northland floods. Plus floods, heatwaves, droughts and fires internationally.

‘With the inaction of successive governments both here and internationally, it remains up to the people to push parliamentarians into action’, says Caril Cowan. ‘With this action we hope to prick the conscience of our representatives, hoping they will follow the science and make the symbolic declaration of a climate emergency meaningful.’

About Extinction Rebellion:

We are facing an unprecedented global emergency. Life on Paptuanuku, Earth, is in crisis. We have entered a period of abrupt climate breakdown, and we are in the midst of a mass extinction of our own making. The governments of the world have failed to protect us.

Extinction Rebellion is a global environmental movement using the historically successful disruptive nonviolent civil disobedience to compel governments into action to minimize the climate crisis, with the resultant biodiversity loss, and the risk of ecological and social collapse.

