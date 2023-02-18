Long Term Commitment Needed To Eliminate Conversion Practices

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission says it will take sustained effort to meet the intent of the conversion practices legislation in Aotearoa New Zealand. “Tackling ideologies that lead to conversion practices will take years and an all-of-society approach”, says Te Amokapua Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt.

The Conversion Practices Prohibition Legislation Act came into force one year ago today with near unanimous support in Parliament and with an unprecedented number of public submissions.

“The wide support was a hopeful movement toward a more accepting society, that affirms the rights to freedom from discrimination and freedom of expression for all, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression,” says Hunt.

The legislation gave the Commission six months to establish a conversion practices response service. That service began in August 2022, offering a complaints process, education, and support.

Progress has been made since then, but Hunt says that public education and outreach are now crucial to see further progress, due to significant and complex barriers survivors often face before coming forward for help, and during their recovery.

Tackling ideology in religious settings

Conversion practices ideology is any belief that can lead someone to perform a conversion practice. It might be a person’s belief that homosexuality is wrong, and that they must take actions to change or suppress their or someone else’s sexual orientation.

Conversion Practices Manager Matt Langworthy, a survivor himself, says tackling the underpinning ideology that leads to conversion practices is crucial.

“As long as people feel pressure to change or suppress their sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression there will always be a demand for conversion practices. That’s why we must also educate people – be it their religious institution or their family.”

“We’re now having some constructive conversations with church leaders, a common setting where conversion practices exist. If religious leaders become more informed about these harmful practices and challenge some of the fear-based beliefs, that will then filter down to parents. We hope it will help create an environment for acceptance, and ultimately help end conversion practices in Aotearoa,” he said.

As part of its outreach, the Commission will run a session with Pastors at the Awaken Conference in Christchurch in March. The purpose will be to educate about conversion practices ideology, and dialogue about the needs of religious groups.

We also recognise the needs of transgender and non-binary people whose conversion practices experiences include medical and psychological settings. We’re working to develop resources that will help clinicians, counsellors and psychologists understand what the law means for them.

Pressure to undergo conversion practices in cultural, and family settings

Andre Afamasaga, a fellow survivor, and Group Manager at the Commission believes there is a long-term job to respectfully engage cultural and community leaders where conversion practices have existed.

“Cultural beliefs and norms can be a basis for someone to undergo a conversion practice. An example is the belief that a heterosexual marriage and having children is how you show respect to parents. I acknowledge these are sensitive issues, but we must prioritise the wellbeing of our youth.”

“At Manioro, a gathering for takatāpui Māori and Pasifika MVPFAFF+, youth spoke about pressure to change or suppress who they were, to please family and church members – leading many to the verge of suicide. Some had to make the hard decision to accept themselves, which meant isolation from their families and people in their religious community who have remained opposed to them.”

No matter the nature of their conversion practices experience, survivors require access to psychological support. Several community groups criticised the legislation for not embedding free specialist psychosocial support. In the absence of this, people are often left to recover on their own.

© Scoop Media

