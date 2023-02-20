Green Party Announces Candidate For Taieri Electorate

The Dunedin branch of the Green Party has selected Scott Willis as its candidate for the Taieri electorate in this year’s general election. He joins Francisco Hernandez who will stand in Dunedin.

Scott Willis was the Greens candidate for Taieri in 2020. He is a director at Climate Navigator, a sustainability and climate risk consultancy, and a member of the Innovation and Participation Advisory Group at the Electricity Authority. He also works at Aukaha, a kaupapa Māori organization, where he runs the Otago Home Upgrade Programme. His work on energy efficient housing, rural development and renewable energy through a climate lens is well-known.

Scott said, “I’m honoured to be selected again to represent the Green Party for the Taieri electorate. My work takes me all around the electorate. Everyone should have a warm, dry place to call home that is safe from the risk of flooding. It is critical that our rural communities are well connected to everything they need. Rural and urban whānau together face climate impacts and we need a cohesive approach to safeguard livelihoods and adapt. This is our opportunity to deliver the change that’s needed!”

Dunedin Greens co-convenors Bridie Lonie and Alan Somerville they are thrilled to have such a capable candidate in Taieri. “Scott is already well known in Taieri and he has his finger on so many issues affecting both rural and urban communities,” said Mr Somerville.

“Climate Change Minister James Shaw said recently that we need to stop making excuses for inaction on climate change. Scott and Francisco will help lead that action.”

“The joint Green campaign for Taieri and Dunedin electorates aims to create a strong Green voice for the South,” said Ms Lonie. “Scott and Francisco are the ideal team. We will build on the high support the Greens already have here. The Greens have been a consistent voice for honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and action on inequality, climate change, and protection of nature.”

