Government Should Cut Wasteful Spending – Not Hike Taxes – To Fund Cyclone Clean Up
Tuesday, 21 February 2023, 1:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the
Government to rule out raising taxes to fund the cost of the
Cyclone Gabrielle clean up after earlier today Chris Hipkins
refused to rule out a ‘cyclone levy’ similar to that
used after the Queensland floods.
Instead, the
Government should use this as an opportunity to cut back on
wasteful spending and prioritise clean up costs and
investment in necessary infrastructure going
forward.
Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager,
Callum Purves, said:
“While rebuilding after the
devastation of the past week will undoubtedly come with a
cost, the last thing Kiwis need now is a tax hike during a
cost of living crisis.
“The Government can’t just
refocus its policies, it needs to refocus its spending too.
The over $1 billion spent on consultants each year, the
significant increase in managers in the public service, and
the expected nearly $9 billion central government
contribution to Auckland light rail would be good places to
start.”
