1200 Supermarkets Across New Zealand And Australia To Fundraise For Those Impacted By Devastation From Cyclone Gabrielle

Tuesday, 21 February 2023, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Countdown

As part of its response to the catastrophic weather events of the last few weeks, Countdown has donated over $430,000 to help organisations providing on-the-ground assistance including New Zealand Red Cross, New Zealand Food Network, Gizzy Kai Rescue, Nourished for Nil and The Salvation Army.

Countdown customers can provide their support from today by rounding-up their purchases in-store to help those impacted by the current flood crisis.

Woolworths supermarkets in Australia will also be fundraising to support relief efforts

Tuesday 21 February: From tomorrow, customers at Woolworths and Countdown supermarkets in both Australia and New Zealand can stand by the communities impacted by the devastating effects of Cyclone Gabrielle with in-store fundraising. All of the money raised will go towards helping those affected by the Cyclone.

As part of its response to the catastrophic weather events across the North Island in the last few weeks, Countdown has donated over $430,000 in food and funds to help organisations providing on-the-ground assistance and support to the most impacted communities.

Countdown has worked alongside Civil Defence and has also delivered over 70 tonnes of water, meat, fruit, vegetables and other essentials to evacuation centres in Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay.

Countdown’s Managing Director, Spencer Sonn, says that the entire Countdown team stands by the communities most affected by the recent weather events.

“It’s been an incredibly tough few weeks for Aotearoa and we know the coming days and weeks won’t be easy either”

“Recovery efforts will stretch over months and our teams will continue to stand together with our customers, growers and other supply partners to support impacted communities, as well as provide further support to our charity partners to help those most in need to recover.”

“We’re really pleased that our colleagues at Woolworths supermarkets in Australia feel passionately about this as well and are showing this by fundraising too, and we hope that our combined efforts across the Tasman will go some way towards helping Kiwis get back on their feet”

“I also want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our team of 22,000 who have done a phenomenal job of serving their local communities in some incredibly challenging circumstances over the last couple of weeks. Their dedication and hard work in making sure Kiwis could get the essentials through all that’s happened has filled me with pride ”

“We absolutely appreciate that not everyone will be in a position to donate in our stores but if you can round up, it will help make a difference to recovery efforts”

Customers will be able to round up their purchases to support Cyclone Gabrielle relief efforts from Wednesday, 22 February to Wednesday, 1 March in Countdown stores across Aotearoa.

Find more from Countdown on InfoPages.
 
 
 
