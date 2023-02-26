Te Kapa Haka O Te Whānau A Apanui To Announce Rawiri Waititi's Candidacy During Finals Performance At Te Matatini

"Te Matatini epitomises everything that our Pāti Maori movement stands for; mana motuhake, being proud to be Maori, believing in ourselves, and what better place to announce than at the most revered festival of Maoridom" said Rawiri Waititi.

"Waiariki has long been the backbone of Te Pāti Maori. If it wasn’t for the Waiariki electorate having the courage and the confidence to elect me as their representative in the last election, our movement wouldn’t be where it is today and for that I will be eternally grateful.

"There is a lot more work to do, and in order for us to experience the full might of our power as Tangata Whenua, I am asking all Māori to follow in Waiariki's footsteps by voting Te Pāti Maori all the way; electorate and Party vote” Waititi said.

