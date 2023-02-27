Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ Killer Robots Campaign Welcomes Major Step Forward

Monday, 27 February 2023, 1:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Campaign to Stop Killer Robots

Thirty-three Latin American and Caribbean states have issued an historic call for “the urgent negotiation of an international legally binding instrument on autonomy in weapons systems”, to “ensure compliance with international law, including international humanitarian law, and ethical perspectives, as well as the prevention of the social and humanitarian impact that autonomy in weapons systems entail”; and have pledged to collaborate to achieve this goal.

The call, described by the global Stop Killer Robots campaign as a significant act of political and moral leadership, came in a Communiqué at the end of the two-day Regional Conference on the Social and Humanitarian Impact of Autonomous Weapons, hosted by Costa Rica in San José on 23 and 24 February.

Twenty-nine Latin American and Caribbean states participated in the Conference - Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic , Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, and Venezuela - and some states beyond the region, including New Zealand, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross, UN agencies, academics and civil society attended.

After ten years of states taking no action on the critical threat to humanity posed by autonomous weapon systems - with little progress in multilateral forums including the Convention on Conventional Weapons’ Group of Governmental Experts’ meetings (CCW GGE) - this commitment by thirty-three states to take positive action is very welcome.

The Regional Conference outcome could well be the first step towards an accelerated diplomatic process to begin negotiations on new international law that prohibits the most harmful types of autonomous weapons, and regulates others to ensure meaningful human control over all weapon systems at all times.

With another CCW GGE meeting scheduled to take place in Geneva next week, the question now is which states will have the courage to join the Latin American and Caribbean states - will New Zealand finally act on its autonomous weapon systems policy released in November 2021 (https://www.facebook.com/PeaceMovementAotearoa/posts/4558713200842680)?

Read the Communiqué: https://conferenciaawscostarica2023.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/EN-Communique-of-La-Ribera-de-Belen-Costa-Rica-February-23-24-2023..pdf

Find out more: http://www.stopkillerrobots.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Campaign to Stop Killer Robots on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National’s “Do Nothing” Alternative To Three Waters


There are sound economic reasons (and equally good reasons to do with social equality) why the Three Waters scheme would centralise water management into four separate bodies - rather than leave the whole issue sitting in the laps of the 78 local, regional and unitary councils dotted around the country.
The centralisation envisaged under Three Waters would (a) deliver economies of scale, and make for example the bulk purchasing of essential pipes and equipment cheaper and also (b) would make water treatment and delivery more socially equitable, since poorer councils with fewer wealthy ratepayers living in their catchment areas would not continue to be left behind, unable to afford to replace their decaying infrastructure... More>>


 
 


Government: New Sanctions Also Mark One Year Since Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine
One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, Aotearoa New Zealand’s resolve to stand against Putin’s war is undiminished says Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>



Government: Inquiry To Investigate Forestry Slash And Land Use After Cyclone

A Ministerial inquiry will be held into land use causing woody debris, including forestry slash, and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa. The two month inquiry will help address the impacts of weather events... More>>


Government: Budget 2023 Date Confirmed
New Budget 2023 will be delivered on Thursday 18 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “This year’s budget will be delivered in the shadow of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>



BusinessNZ: Recovery Visa A Good First Step
BusinessNZ says the Recovery Visa announced by Government today is a positive first step, but further work on immigration policies is needed to ensure international skills are able to support recovery efforts... More>>



Government: Cost Of Living Transport Support Package Now Extended

The Road User Charges (Temporary RUC Reduction Scheme) Amendment Bill has passed all stages in Parliament today, delivering extra cost of living support to families and businesses says Transport Minister Michael Wood... More>>


Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 