Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Freedom Of Expression Outweighed Harm Caused By Gender-critical Interview, BSA Finds

Wednesday, 1 March 2023, 10:37 am
Press Release: Broadcasting Standards Authority

The Broadcasting Standards Authority has made a landmark acknowledgement of transgender rights but ultimately not upheld complaints that an RNZ interview with a gender-critical philosopher breached broadcasting standards.

The broadcast discussed Dr Kathleen Stock’s perspective on gender identity and her experiences resulting from voicing her views. Dr Stock resigned as professor of philosophy at the University of Sussex following a student campaign accusing her of transphobia.

The Authority acknowledged the potential harm of the interview, but ultimately found the importance of freedom of expression outweighed the potential harm caused.

The decision relates to a Kim Hill interview aired on Saturday Morning on RNZ on 14 May 2022, with Dr Stock, whose book Material Girls argues those who transition from the sexual category they were born into are living “an immersive fiction”.

The complainants alleged the broadcast breached the discrimination and denigration, accuracy, balance and violence standards.[i] Alleged breaches included the misgendering of trans people, reliance on transphobic stereotypes and calling for the different treatment of trans people.

The BSA found the item was clearly signalled as presenting Dr Stock’s perspective, to which she was entitled, and noted that throughout the interview Hill challenged Dr Stock’s views, leaving the audience with a more balanced impression on the issue.

In a first for a BSA decision, and likely any New Zealand court[ii], the Authority found transgender people to be a “section of the community” to which the discrimination and denigration standard can be applied.

“This is because the standard protects against discrimination or denigration ‘on account of sex’, and we interpret ‘sex’ as broad enough to encompass discrimination of this nature,” it said.[iii]

Considered as a whole, however, the broadcast was unlikely to encourage discrimination. Listeners would not have expected the presentation of further alternative perspectives in a broadcast of this nature and a majority of the Authority found the points alleged to be inaccurate were either opinion (to which the accuracy standard does not apply) or not materially inaccurate. The violence standard did not apply.

The Authority said its decision was strongly influenced by the right to freedom of expression, which invites dispute and arguably “best serves its high purpose when it stirs people to anger”.

“We consider this item had significant value, by allowing discourse and the expression of views about an important issue affecting our society.

“We acknowledge the complaints raised serious issues of potential harm to vulnerable groups. However, we are satisfied the right to freedom of expression – including the broadcaster’s and Dr Stock’s right to impart, and the audience’s right to receive, that information – together with Hill’s mitigation of potential harm mean the value of the broadcast outweighed its potential harm.”

A minority of the Authority considered the broadcast had a greater level of potential harm and found two points in the broadcast (including that trans women were men) were materially inaccurate.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Broadcasting Standards Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Sacking Of Rob Campbell


Unfortunately, truth was not a defence available to Rob Campbell. He will now be replaced as chair of Te Whatu Ora, the organisation set up to run the public health system after the scrapping of the 19 district health boards. The claims that the government has over-reacted to a private social media post are already being made. Public health veterans like Ian Powell, former head of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has argued that the sacking was not only unjustified, but unfortunate... More>>


 
 



Government: Immigration Pathway For Ukrainians Extended

One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, the Government is expanding the 2022 Special Ukraine Visa to further support those impacted by the war Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>



National: Will Scrap Three Waters And Deliver Local Water Well
A National Government will scrap Labour’s undemocratic and unworkable Three Waters model and replace it with a sustainable system that ensures drinking water, stormwater and wastewater remain in local control, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


Government: New Sanctions Also Mark One Year Since Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine
One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, Aotearoa New Zealand’s resolve to stand against Putin’s war is undiminished says Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government: States Of National Emergency Extended

The Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty has extended the states of national emergency for a further seven days to 7 March for all but one affected region, in response to the widespread impacts caused by Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


Visionwest: Food And Financial Hardship In Aotearoa New Zealand – PART TWO
In December 2022, Visionwest Waka Whakakitenga – a West Auckland-based community trust working in regions throughout the country to provide wraparound support services to people with a variety of needs – released The One Hundred Whānau Food and Financial Hardship Report... More>>

BusinessNZ: Recovery Visa A Good First Step
BusinessNZ says the Recovery Visa announced by Government today is a positive first step, but further work on immigration policies is needed to ensure international skills are able to support recovery efforts... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 