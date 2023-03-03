New Decision-making Committee Appointed For TTRL Application

A new decision-making committee (DMC) has been appointed to reconsider the Trans-Tasman Resources Limited (TTRL) application to mine iron sands off the south coast of Taranaki.

The Environmental Protection Authority’s (EPA) Board appointed the committee members. They are experienced decision-makers with collective expertise in environmental management and related science.

The new committee members are:

The Honourable Lyn Stevens CNZM KC (Chair)

Dr Andrea Byrom

Dr Sharon De Luca

Loretta Lovell

Miria Pomare

The new DMC has asked TTRL to provide any additional evidence, reports, or updating material in relation to their application by 19 May 2023.

Submitters will be able to provide feedback on any new evidence from TTRL. This information will be shared with submitters and published on the EPA website.

The DMC will provide further directions in due course, including those dealing with the opportunity for submitters to provide responses.

Background

In 2016, TTRL lodged an application with the EPA for consent to extract and process iron sands within the South Taranaki Bight.

The EPA’s Board appointed a DMC to consider the application and it granted consent; however, court decisions overturned the decision. The Supreme Court sent the application back to the EPA for reconsideration in 2021.

TTRL confirmed it wanted the EPA to reconsider the application and in 2022 the High Court released a decision about the composition of a new DMC. Following this guidance, the EPA has now established a new DMC.

