Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Make It 16 Strongly Opposes Holding A Referendum On The Voting Age

Friday, 3 March 2023, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Make It 16

On Friday Hon Michael Wood hinted that the Goverment may consider holding a referendum on the voting age.

Make it 16 strongly opposes a referendum on the voting age. “Asking people who can already vote whether they think that 16 and 17 year-olds should have the fundamental right to vote is inherently wrong” says Make It 16 co-director Caeden Tipler (they/them). “The majority should not get to determine whether the minority gets a say at all.”

The comments by Michael Wood this morning come at a time when the Government looks to be wavering on its commitment last November to introduce a voting age Bill. “The Government should introduce a Bill to Parliament like they promised to do last November. The Government should not prevent Parliament from having the conversation it was promised. If a Parliamentary majority exists to lower the voting age for local elections, then the will of Parliament should be respected” says Caeden Tipler.

Michael Wood also got his facts wrong when setting out why a referendum on the voting age could happen. When responding to a question about whether the Government was going to have a referendum, Hon Michael Wood said “in the past when we've had changes to the voting age that has tended to be what has happened”. This is incorrect. There has never been a referendum before specifically on who should have voting rights. Parliament itself changed the voting age in 1969 and 1974 - from 21 to 20 and then 20 to 18.

“The Supreme Court has determined not allowing 16-17 year-olds to vote is a breach of human rights. A referendum that asks people not affected by a human rights breach like this whether they think it should be fixed is a dangerous precedent to set. The Government committed to introducing a voting age Bill to Parliament in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision. It should follow through on this.” says Caeden Tipler.

NOTES:

History of how the voting age was lowered from 21 to 20 and then 20 to 18 by Parliament is set out here: Voting age reduced to 18 years in 1974 - New Zealand Parliament (www.parliament.nz)

The Supreme Court in November last year issued a declaration of inconsistency with the Bill of Rights in relation to the current voting age of 18. Following that declaration the Government committed to introducing a voting age Bill to Parliament.

© Scoop Media

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Make It 16 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Sacking Of Rob Campbell


Unfortunately, truth was not a defence available to Rob Campbell. He will now be replaced as chair of Te Whatu Ora, the organisation set up to run the public health system after the scrapping of the 19 district health boards. The claims that the government has over-reacted to a private social media post are already being made. Public health veterans like Ian Powell, former head of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has argued that the sacking was not only unjustified, but unfortunate... More>>


 
 

Government: Statement From Environment Minister On EPA Board Chair
Environment Minister David Parker has today removed Rob Campbell from his role as chair and board member of the Environmental Protection Authority... More>>


National: Kiwis Drowning In Debt
Labour’s mismanagement of the economy is leaving more Kiwis drowning in debt, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Immigration Pathway For Ukrainians Extended

One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, the Government is expanding the 2022 Special Ukraine Visa to further support those impacted by the war Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>


IPCA: Parliament Protest Review Update
The Independent Police Conduct Authority’s inquiry into the Police operations during the protest at, and occupation of Parliament grounds in February - March 2022 is drawing to a close... More>>


Government: 2023 Census Collection Extended For Areas Impacted By Cyclone Gabrielle
The 2023 Census will be extended for areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle while the rest of the country should complete the census by 7 March as planned, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Government: States Of National Emergency Extended

The Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty has extended the states of national emergency for a further seven days to 7 March for all but one affected region, in response to the widespread impacts caused by Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 