Make It 16 Strongly Opposes Holding A Referendum On The Voting Age

On Friday Hon Michael Wood hinted that the Goverment may consider holding a referendum on the voting age.

Make it 16 strongly opposes a referendum on the voting age. “Asking people who can already vote whether they think that 16 and 17 year-olds should have the fundamental right to vote is inherently wrong” says Make It 16 co-director Caeden Tipler (they/them). “The majority should not get to determine whether the minority gets a say at all.”

The comments by Michael Wood this morning come at a time when the Government looks to be wavering on its commitment last November to introduce a voting age Bill. “The Government should introduce a Bill to Parliament like they promised to do last November. The Government should not prevent Parliament from having the conversation it was promised. If a Parliamentary majority exists to lower the voting age for local elections, then the will of Parliament should be respected” says Caeden Tipler.

Michael Wood also got his facts wrong when setting out why a referendum on the voting age could happen. When responding to a question about whether the Government was going to have a referendum, Hon Michael Wood said “in the past when we've had changes to the voting age that has tended to be what has happened”. This is incorrect. There has never been a referendum before specifically on who should have voting rights. Parliament itself changed the voting age in 1969 and 1974 - from 21 to 20 and then 20 to 18.

“The Supreme Court has determined not allowing 16-17 year-olds to vote is a breach of human rights. A referendum that asks people not affected by a human rights breach like this whether they think it should be fixed is a dangerous precedent to set. The Government committed to introducing a voting age Bill to Parliament in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision. It should follow through on this.” says Caeden Tipler.

NOTES:

History of how the voting age was lowered from 21 to 20 and then 20 to 18 by Parliament is set out here: Voting age reduced to 18 years in 1974 - New Zealand Parliament (www.parliament.nz)

The Supreme Court in November last year issued a declaration of inconsistency with the Bill of Rights in relation to the current voting age of 18. Following that declaration the Government committed to introducing a voting age Bill to Parliament.

© Scoop Media



