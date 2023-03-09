Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To The Māori Fisheries Act 2004

The Chair of the Māori Affairs Select Committee is calling for public submissions on the Māori Fisheries Amendment Bill.

This bill seeks to implement recommendations from Te Ohu Kai Moana, following an independent review of the Act and consultation with iwi. The bill aims to give iwi a greater degree of rangatiratanga over their assets, improve benefits to all Māori, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.

Specifically:

· iwi organisations and their asset-holding companies would take more direct control of Te Ohu Kai Moana and Aotearoa Fisheries Limited

· the entities would change governance arrangements to make them consistent with each other and with standard corporate governance practice

· Aotearoa Fisheries Limited voting shares would be cancelled and their income shares would be converted to ordinary shares

· Te Ohu Kaimoana would allocate ordinary shares to mandated iwi organisations

· the process for trading settlement quota assets and ordinary shares would be simplified

The Māori Affairs Select Committee looks forward to hearing from you.

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on 13 April 2023.

