Greens Back Teachers’ Strike

The Green Party stands with teachers in their request for fair pay and decision to strike.

“The working conditions of our teachers are the learning conditions of our tamariki. The Green Party is calling on the Government to pay teachers what they deserve,” the Green Party’s education spokesperson, Teanau Tuiono.

“Teachers make a huge contribution to our communities and teaching should be an attractive profession. Children have their whole lives ahead of them and our teachers can have a huge personal impact on them. Nearly every one of us will remember a teacher who helped inspire us. But, it is also true to say that the work is demanding and underpaid.

“We urge the Government to come to the table and ensure teacher pay keeps pace with the rising cost of putting food on the table, paying the rent, and keeping the house warm.

“Pay is not the only reason why teachers are demanding to be treated fairly. Workloads and pressures linked to class sizes are also relevant.

“Union members never take the decision to strike lightly. So far, the government’s inadequate response has left teachers feeling undervalued. Only the Greens are offering solutions that will ensure teachers are paid what they deserve,” says Teanau Tuiono.

