Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Conversion Practice Survivors Needed For Pioneering Research Into Harm And Recovery

Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 11:34 am
Press Release: Human Rights Commission

Conversion practice survivors are needed to contribute to pioneering research to better understand the harm caused by the practices and how to best support survivor recovery.

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission is working with Kaitiaki Research and Evaluation to conduct this focused research. It is intended to increase the understanding of those working with survivors and to provide evidence for the rainbow community to advocate for ongoing resources for education, guidance and to support a survivor network.

Conversion practices are any effort that seeks to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. These practices have been prohibited in Aotearoa New Zealand since February 2022.

“We know conversion practices are extremely harmful to mental health and overall wellbeing, that’s why they were banned. Now we want to better understand how that harm is caused and what survivors find helpful in their recovery,” says the Commission’s Conversion Practices Response Service Manager, Matt Langworthy.

“We have an important opportunity to fill a gap in the evidence base, and we feel a responsibility to do so.”

One survivor told the Commission, “we’ve been asking for more opportunities to talk about our experiences. Like any trauma, it improves well-being and dispels myths when we get to tell our own stories. We want people to know that conversion practices are still happening in Aotearoa today.”

Researchers will conduct confidential interviews with a diverse range of up to 25 survivors about their experience of conversion practices, how it affected their lives, what harm was caused, and what turned them away from the practice. They will also ask what kind of support did and did not help their recovery.

Kaitiaki Research and Evaluation are specialists in sensitive topic research with extensive experience in survivor-focused work. They use trauma-informed approaches and have previously done research with the rainbow community as well as research on family and sexual violence and abuse of disabled people.

“We have four interviewers working with the project, representing the Māori, Pākeha, trans, non-binary, cis-gender, takatāpui, queer, lesbian, and gay communities. Survivors can choose who they want to speak to. We’re also encouraging everyone to bring a support person, and we’re offering free counselling support,” says Langworthy.

People interested in participating in the research can contact the project lead for Kaitiaki Research Dr Michael Roguski (Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa) at michael@kaitiakiresearch.com or 0275 111 993.

As part of Commission’s ongoing work, any person who believes they have experienced a conversion practice can contact the agency for support and advice. They will be helped to understand what a conversion practice is, what support is available to them, and can also be provided with a free dispute resolution process. The Commission can also connect survivors to Police, with their consent, if the situation meets the threshold of a criminal offence.

People who think they may have experienced a conversion practice can contact the Commission on infoline@hrc.co.z or 0800 496 877 and leave a message. They can also complete an online complaint at www.tikatangata.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Human Rights Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On AUKUS And Australia’s Decision On Nuclear Subs


China may well regard Taiwan as a renegade province. Yet the invasion of Taiwan - as the Australian economist and commentator John Quiggin points out – would pose massive challenges for the forces or Xi Jinping. Basically, sea-borne invasions are very, very difficult to pull off. Even with the benefit of surprise, as he says, the huge Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944 didn’t achieve any of its early targets (e.g. control of the port of Caen] until six weeks later. Even so... More>>


 
 


Government: Freeing Up More Government Bandwidth And Money To Focus On The Cost Of Living
A second tranche of government programmes is being stopped or delayed to allow the Government to focus more time, energy and resources on the bread and butter issues facing New Zealanders, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>



National: Food Prices Increasing At Fastest Rate In 33 Years
Record food prices are crushing Kiwis at the checkout as the cost of living crisis becomes entrenched under Labour, National Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Labour: Tamati Coffey To Retire From Parliament
Tamati Coffey will retire from politics at the upcoming election after six years representing Waiariki, first as an electorate MP and then on the Labour list. He will carry on being the Labour List MP Based in the Waiariki until the October election... More>>




National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 