Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Westpac NZ Increases Financial Support To Community Law Centres O Aotearoa

Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 11:43 am
Press Release: Westpac New Zealand

Westpac NZ is boosting its financial support for Community Law Centres o Aotearoa (CLCA) to provide greater certainty and enable community law centres to help more vulnerable clients.

By law, funds held in solicitors’ nominated trust accounts may earn no interest. Instead, banks are required to pay 60% of the interest that would have been earned to the New Zealand Law Society’s Lawyers and Conveyancers Special Fund. This is used to help fund community law centres.

In addition to the 60%, Westpac NZ has agreed to pass on half of the sum it is entitled to retain. That extra is expected to exceed $2m in 2023.

Westpac NZ General Counsel Stephen O’Brien says the new arrangement will increase the total amount going to the CLCA and provide the organisation with greater certainty about cashflow.

“The CLCA does a fantastic job of supporting vulnerable people in our communities and greater and fairer access to the justice system for all.

“We expect the new funding arrangement will mean over $2 million in extra assistance for the CLCA in the 2023 financial year alone based on current interest rates and balances.

“As well as the extra money, providing more predictable levels of funding will help with their planning and the services they provide.”

CLCA CEO Sue Moroney says CLCA is grateful and relieved that Westpac NZ has recognised the on-going unmet legal needs across New Zealand by making this new commitment to funding.

“Rising inflation and the associated rise in interest rates have made legal support even less affordable for many people across Aotearoa and the distribution of these increased funds to our 24 community law centres helps them to bridge this gap.

“The timing of this funding boost could not be better for the increased legal needs of those communities hit by the recent cyclones. I know the affected community law centres will make good use of these funds to get back on their feet to assist their communities.

“Westpac NZ now joins BNZ and TSB in providing additional support to improve access to justice. CLCA is continuing discussions with remaining banks to reinstate their support.”

Under a prior 2016 agreement, Westpac NZ also made an additional donation calculated by reference to the level of the Official Cash Rate (OCR). As the OCR increased that amount had reduced and ultimately dropped to zero.

The new arrangement took effect from 1 December 2022.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Westpac New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On AUKUS And Australia’s Decision On Nuclear Subs


China may well regard Taiwan as a renegade province. Yet the invasion of Taiwan - as the Australian economist and commentator John Quiggin points out – would pose massive challenges for the forces or Xi Jinping. Basically, sea-borne invasions are very, very difficult to pull off. Even with the benefit of surprise, as he says, the huge Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944 didn’t achieve any of its early targets (e.g. control of the port of Caen] until six weeks later. Even so... More>>


 
 


Government: Freeing Up More Government Bandwidth And Money To Focus On The Cost Of Living
A second tranche of government programmes is being stopped or delayed to allow the Government to focus more time, energy and resources on the bread and butter issues facing New Zealanders, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>



National: Food Prices Increasing At Fastest Rate In 33 Years
Record food prices are crushing Kiwis at the checkout as the cost of living crisis becomes entrenched under Labour, National Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Labour: Tamati Coffey To Retire From Parliament
Tamati Coffey will retire from politics at the upcoming election after six years representing Waiariki, first as an electorate MP and then on the Labour list. He will carry on being the Labour List MP Based in the Waiariki until the October election... More>>




National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 