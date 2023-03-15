Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Appointment Of Chief Executive, Cyclone Recovery

Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 10:11 am
Press Release: Public Service Commission

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Heather Baggott has today announced the appointment of Ms Katrina Casey to the position of Chief Executive, Cyclone Recovery.

Ms Casey will lead the new all-of-government Cyclone Recovery Unit within the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet. The unit is working alongside the Cyclone Recovery Taskforce to support the recovery of affected regions, and will be responsible for leading and coordinating the Government’s recovery work programme. Ms Casey has been acting in the role since 28 February.

“I’m very pleased to appoint Ms Casey to this role,” Ms Baggott said.

“Ms Casey is a proven leader who is very experienced working with Ministers to deliver complex programmes across the country.”

Ms Casey is currently Executive Director of the Implementation Unit, Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, a role she has held since June 2021. Concurrently, since October last year, Ms Casey has been the Deputy Chief Executive leading the COVID-19 Group, and the transition of its function to other agencies.

Ms Baggott said Ms Casey has a track record for leading, supporting and advising frontline services across the country in the education and justice sectors.

“Ms Casey has a reputation for operational leadership in response to, and recovery from, emergency situations as such COVID-19 and the education rebuild in Christchurch following the earthquakes,” said Ms Baggott.

Ms Casey holds a Bachelor of Science from University of Canterbury, and a Master of Regional and Resource Planning (with Distinction) from University of Otago.

She has been appointed for two years.

Biography

Since June 2021, Ms Casey has been Executive Director of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet’s Implementation Unit.

From October 2022, Ms Casey has also been the Deputy Chief Executive of the COVID-19 Group.

Between 2012 and 2021 she was Deputy Secretary, Sector Enablement and Support at the Ministry of Education.

Ms Casey held a number of senior leadership roles at the Department of Corrections between 1995 and 2012, finishing with General Manager Community Probation Services (2009-2012) and starting with General Manager Strategic Development (1995-2002).

Prior to this, Ms Casey (1993-1995) Ms Casey was Director Planning and Development at Inland Revenue. She was also Manager Corporate Development at Inland Revenue from 1990 to 1993.

She started her public service career at the Ministry of Works and Development (1985-1988).

