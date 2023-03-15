Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ministerial Inquiry Into Land Use In Te Tāirawhiti, Tūranganui-a-Kiwa And Te Wairoa

Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 3:36 pm
Press Release: Ministry for the Environment

Online submissions for the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use are now invited.

The link to the Inquiry’s website for making submissions is: www.mfe.govt.nz/MILU sends. Online submissions are due by 6 April.

The Inquiry focuses on land use across the Gisborne and Wairoa territorial boundaries, in Te Tāirawhiti, Tūranganui-a-Kiwa and Te Wairoa. A particular focus is on the woody debris and sedimentation surfaced by a series of weather events, including the most recent Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Panel must provide its report to Ministers, Hon Stuart Nash and Hon David Parker by 30 April.

Hon Hekia Parata, Chair of the Inquiry Panel, and Tāirawhiti local, said the Panel is committed to hearing from as many interested parties and people as possible before Easter.

“We are very aware that from East Cape to Wairoa our communities are still in recovery mode. We want to hear from people in the easiest way for them, through our online link, and in person when our series of public meetings begins next week,” she said.

The Inquiry will look at past and existing land uses, storm damage and its causes, and the impact on communities and the environment. It will also look at associated economic drivers and constraints. A copy of the Terms of Reference can be found here Terms-of-Reference-for-Ministerial-inquiry-v2.pdf (environment.govt.nz).

The Panel is holding a series of public engagements and community hui next week in Uawa, Ruatoria, Te Araroa and Gisborne. You are welcome to attend. The meetings are being held as follows:

March 20, 10 am to 12.30pm. Awatere Marae, Te Araroa.

March 20: 3pm to 5.30pm. Uepohatu Marae, Whakarua Park, Ruatoria.

March 22, 10 am to 12 noon. Waikanae Surf Club, 280E Grey Street, Gisborne

March 22, 4 pm to 6.30pm. Reynolds Hall, Uawa.

People wishing to attend should RSVP to ministeriallanduseinquiry@mfe.govt.nz

Further public meetings are being planned. Dates and times will be advised.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ministry for the Environment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Hipkins Cutbacks, And The Major Saudi/Iran Deal


Most days, Chris Hipkins and James Shaw seem a bit like the Seals and Crofts of the centre-left: Earnest, inoffensive, and capable of quite nice harmonies at times. They blow gently through the jasmine in your mind, but you know they’re never going to rock your world. Back in 2020, Labour and the Greens could both make a credible pitch to voters that - once liberated from the shackles of Winston Peters - they might do great things together, especially while National were in such disarray... More>>


 
 

Government: Statement From The Prime Minister On Stuart Nash
This morning I was made aware of a media interview in which Minister Stuart Nash criticised a decision of the Court and said he had contacted the Police Commissioner to suggest the Police appeal the decision... More>>



National: Labour Blocks Bank Inquiry
Labour members of Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee have today voted against opening an inquiry into competition and regulatory issues in New Zealand’s retail banking sector, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Freeing Up More Government Bandwidth And Money To Focus On The Cost Of Living
A second tranche of government programmes is being stopped or delayed to allow the Government to focus more time, energy and resources on the bread and butter issues facing New Zealanders, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>



National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 