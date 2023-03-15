Ministerial Inquiry Into Land Use In Te Tāirawhiti, Tūranganui-a-Kiwa And Te Wairoa

Online submissions for the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use are now invited.

The link to the Inquiry’s website for making submissions is: www.mfe.govt.nz/MILU sends. Online submissions are due by 6 April.

The Inquiry focuses on land use across the Gisborne and Wairoa territorial boundaries, in Te Tāirawhiti, Tūranganui-a-Kiwa and Te Wairoa. A particular focus is on the woody debris and sedimentation surfaced by a series of weather events, including the most recent Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Panel must provide its report to Ministers, Hon Stuart Nash and Hon David Parker by 30 April.

Hon Hekia Parata, Chair of the Inquiry Panel, and Tāirawhiti local, said the Panel is committed to hearing from as many interested parties and people as possible before Easter.

“We are very aware that from East Cape to Wairoa our communities are still in recovery mode. We want to hear from people in the easiest way for them, through our online link, and in person when our series of public meetings begins next week,” she said.

The Inquiry will look at past and existing land uses, storm damage and its causes, and the impact on communities and the environment. It will also look at associated economic drivers and constraints. A copy of the Terms of Reference can be found here Terms-of-Reference-for-Ministerial-inquiry-v2.pdf (environment.govt.nz).

The Panel is holding a series of public engagements and community hui next week in Uawa, Ruatoria, Te Araroa and Gisborne. You are welcome to attend. The meetings are being held as follows:

March 20, 10 am to 12.30pm. Awatere Marae, Te Araroa.

March 20: 3pm to 5.30pm. Uepohatu Marae, Whakarua Park, Ruatoria.

March 22, 10 am to 12 noon. Waikanae Surf Club, 280E Grey Street, Gisborne

March 22, 4 pm to 6.30pm. Reynolds Hall, Uawa.

People wishing to attend should RSVP to ministeriallanduseinquiry@mfe.govt.nz

Further public meetings are being planned. Dates and times will be advised.

© Scoop Media

