Dramatic Scenes As Fonterra HQ Hit With Climate Protest

There are dramatic scenes unfolding at Fonterra’s corporate HQ in Auckland this morning as employees are arriving at work to find the dairy giant’s head offices have been turned into a flood zone.

Police are on the scene, the first floor appears to be full of water, and Greenpeace activists have placed a huge pile of storm-damaged furniture at the dairy giant’s doorstep in a climate protest.

"This action is a clear reminder of Fonterra’s status as New Zealand’s biggest climate polluter, and a call on Prime Minister Hipkins to act with urgency to regulate the country’s worst polluter to protect current and future generations," says Greenpeace climate campaigner Christine Rose from the scene.

Fonterra’s emissions helped to fuel the summer’s devastating and deadly storms, causing destruction to livlihoods and communities across the country.

Activists have installed the ruined remains of people’s homes, highlighting the direct liability of Fonterra and the intensive dairy industry for the escalating climate crisis.

