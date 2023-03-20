Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Getting Flipped By The Bird

Monday, 20 March 2023, 3:30 pm
Press Release: Office of the Privacy Commissioner

The free and easy SMS two factor authentication (2FA) to log into your Twitter account ends today.

That concerns Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster because it takes away one of the most common ways to verify who users are on their free accounts, which puts their privacy at risk.

He says, “privacy should not be something available only to people who can pay for it. Privacy is a basic right. And while yes people can vote with their feet and walk away from the platform – it is disappointing to see a readily accepted free, easy to use, and easy to understand verification step is being taken out of a platform that people enjoy using.

“It’s important people know how to look after their privacy, which means being savvy about how they use social media generally because privacy breaches show no sign of slowing down.

“My office deals with privacy breaches daily and if you’re part of a breach, you’re often likely to feel it. Think about what you have on Twitter, perhaps if you have shared photos of your family; maybe you’ve expressed thoughts about colleagues, or expressed an opinion that could sink your future opportunities of getting that dream job.”

After March 20 non-Twitter Blue subscribers will no longer be allowed to use the text/message/SMS method for two-factor authentication.

Twitter said those users who remain non-Twitter Blue subscribers will have that two-factor authentication turned off.

Twitter said they have taken this step because they had seen phone-number based two factor authentication abused. But we are still seeing major institutions that are internet safety aware use SMS two-factor authentication.

All social media platforms have a responsibility to their users in New Zealand and operate here under the Privacy Act, says Webster, but people need to understand they have autonomy and can make choices about how they are treated online. “Turns out you have choices – if you don’t like a social media platform’s policies you can simply leave”.

In a Twitter report on account security from 2021, it showed that only 2.6% of active Twitter accounts had at least one 2FA method enabled on average of the document’s reporting time. Of that 74.4% of users used SMS as their 2FA, 28.9% used an authenticator report and 0.5% used a security key. The report’s writers said it should be noted that accounts could enable multiple 2FA so the numbers in the report might not be specific.

Note to editors:

The Washington Post has some great tips that might be good from a New Zealand point of view:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2023/02/22/twitter-2fa/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Office of the Privacy Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Firing Stuart Nash, Plus A Music Playlist


Here’s an analogy for the Stuart Nash saga. If people are to be forgiven for their sins, Catholic dogma requires two factors to be present. There has to be a sincere act of confession about what has been done, but also a sincere act of contrition, which signals a painful level of regret exists, and a commitment not to sin in this way again. Belatedly, Labour’s Stuart Nash confessed and offered his resignation from the Police portfolio, but he still seems spectacularly unable to grasp the need for contrition... More>>


 
 

James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023
You will never truly understand, from the pictures you’ve seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke’s Bay... More>>


National: Statement From Todd Muller
Since I was a young boy I wished to be an MP. When I entered parliament in 2014, I was determined to bring the best of myself to this special place. In the subsequent nine years I have tried to give my absolute all for my community and my country. In all jobs there comes a time when, if you are honest, you start lacking the enthusiasm and energy you once had... More>>



Government: NZ Still Well Placed To Meet Global Challenges
The economy has continued to show its resilience despite today’s GDP figures showing a modest decline in the December quarter, leaving the Government well positioned to help New Zealanders face cost of living pressures in a challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:



Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>



Government: Next Steps Developing Clean Energy For NZ
The Government will progress to the next stage of the NZ Battery Project, looking at the viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach as part of the Government’s long term-plan... More>>


Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 