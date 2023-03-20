Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Free Information And Advice In Your Language

Monday, 20 March 2023, 3:34 pm
Press Release: Citizens Advice Bureau

Things make more sense when people are speaking your language! This CAB Awareness Week (20-26 March), we are celebrating diversity and multiculturalism within our service. At the Citizens Advice Bureau, we are committed to making sure our service is inclusive of everyone and that language is not a barrier to people accessing our service and information about their rights and obligations.

We know that life can be difficult here in Aotearoa when English isn’t your first language – navigating information, addressing issues and getting things done can be hard and stressful. The CAB provides a safe space for everyone where we can help people access the information, advice, support and services they need – regardless of what language they speak.

How you can get help in your own language 

We are excited to announce that we have set up a new language support system to improve clients’ access to the CAB service in their own language. This service is available wherever you are in the country and can be accessed by calling the CAB or visiting your local bureau.

At the CAB we are fortunate to have many volunteers who are multilingual and can help clients in their own language. Our system allows the CAB you get in touch with to find who is available to speak with you in your language and to connect you up. This enables people to interact with the CAB service directly in their preferred language.

Part of our language support system also includes access to telephone and video interpreting services, which complements our own nationwide pool of multi-lingual CAB volunteers. 

What the CAB can help with 

You can ask us anything, including questions about – housing and tenancy, neighbours, consumer law, employment, education, legal rights, income support, immigration, family issues and relationships and many more. 

To access the CAB service:

· call us on 0800 367 222

· visit your local CAB (you can find a CAB near you by visiting cab.org.nz)

We will find you a volunteer to help you in your language of choice or connect you with an interpreter to help us speak to you.

Language should not be a barrier to getting the information and advice you need. 
 

