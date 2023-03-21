Mahesh Muralidhar Selected As National’s Candidate In Auckland Central

Phase One Ventures chief executive Mahesh Muralidhar has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate in Auckland Central for the 2023 General Election.

“I want to thank our local party members for backing me to campaign for a National Government as National’s candidate in Auckland Central. The hard work starts now and I’ll be meeting as many people as I can before October 14,” says Mr Muralidhar.

“I love our city and am incredibly aspirational for the people who call it home but it’s getting harder for many to afford to call Auckland Central home. Labour is spending $1 billion more per week than the previous government and all there is to show for it are higher costs and worsening outcomes across the board.

“The median rent in Auckland is almost $5,000 higher per year under Labour and those who own their homes are wondering how they’re going to find hundreds of dollars more a week to cover rising mortgage repayments caused by rate hikes desperately trying to put a lid on Labour’s runaway inflation. Making sure Auckland Central attracts and retains our best and brightest is a priority for me and that starts with fixing the cost-of-living crisis.

“I’m standing as National’s candidate because the National Party values are values that I stand by - limited government, competitive enterprise and caring communities. It’s the only party with a plan to strengthen our economy, to reduce the cost of living and make it easier for Kiwis. It is the only party with the ability to deliver. We’ll stop Labour’s wasteful spending and we’ll be focused on the issues that matter. I’ll do the same if I earn the right to represent Auckland Central as its next local MP.

“Another key issue for Auckland Central is rising crime. In 2022 there were almost 50 per cent more victimisations, which include offences like robbery, theft and assault in the Auckland City Police District than in 2017. The data bears out why people feel less safe on the streets of Auckland Central and we need to get serious about changing our approach. National has released plans to do exactly that by backing our Police to disrupt crime and setting clear consequences for offenders. I am committed to working closely with our community leaders to make Auckland Central safer for everyone.

“I took the Kiwi rite of passage and spent time working in Sydney and Tokyo but this has always been home. I’m running because I want the opportunity to give back to a city that has given me so much.

“I’ll stand up for the young people struggling to afford the basics, the start-ups and businesses we must support to unlock our productivity, our beautiful Hauraki Gulf islands and for everyone here trying to get ahead if I earn the right to be the MP for Auckland Central in Chris Luxon’s National team.”

Biographical notes

Mahesh Muralidhar is the chief executive of Phase One Ventures, a New Zealand venture firm which supports and funds start-ups to grow and succeed. He mentors and invests into several start-ups in New Zealand and Australia.

Before returning to New Zealand, Mahesh spent several years working in Sydney, including as VP of People Operations at Airtasker and Head of People Operations at graphic design platform Canva.

Born in Kerala, India, Mahesh moved to New Zealand in the mid-90s to attend high school. He completed his schooling at Napier Boys’ High School before gaining a Bachelor of Science in Statistics and a Graduate Diploma in Arts from the University of Auckland. He also has an MBA from the University of New South Wales and a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Policy from the University of Auckland.

Mahesh has extensive ties with Auckland Central. After finishing high school in Napier, Mahesh moved to Auckland Central and lived in the CBD for close to eight years. His first part-time job was as one of the first baristas at Starbucks on Queen Street. As a student at the University of Auckland, Mahesh established the university’s Management Consulting Club. Mahesh and his wife Praveena married on Waiheke Island and now live in Ponsonby.

