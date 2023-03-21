Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

IPCC Report A Wake-up Call For Hipkins As Climate Election Approaches

Tuesday, 21 March 2023, 6:32 am
Press Release: Greenpeace

Today the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the IPCC, released its ‘synthesis report’, summarising six previous reports.

Greenpeace says that the latest report confirms the industrial drivers of climate change, its dire planetary impacts, and the urgent need for transformative action.

"Everyone deserves a flourishing environment, with a safe and stable climate. But climate change driven by industrial pollution is putting all we know and love at risk," says Greenpeace Aotearoa climate campaigner Christine Rose.

"This summer, we’ve had a brutal reminder of what climate change has in store, with devastating storms, cyclones, floods and drought, all made worse by climate change.

"At this year’s election, voters will be looking for leadership in the face of the climate crisis. To be credible, the Government must bring the dairy industry fully into the Emissions Trading Scheme, phase out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and halve the dairy herd," says Rose.

The IPCC report says, methane emissions are one of the key drivers of climate change, and since 2019 they have continued to rise. Agriculture is responsible for half of New Zealand’s climate emissions, much of it methane from cow burps and nitrous oxide from excrement and synthetic nitrogen fertiliser. Fonterra and the dairy industry is New Zealand’s biggest polluter.

Methane and nitrous oxide are known as "superheaters" and scientists say that tackling these now will be our best chance of keeping climate impacts to a minimum.

"The IPCC report shows this is a crucial moment, and despite the Prime Minister’s recent climate policy bonfire, Chris Hipkins can still put himself and New Zealand on the right side of history by addressing the country’s largest climate polluters in upcoming decisions on agricultural emissions," says Rose. "He Waka Eke Noa is not worth the paper it’s written on and has to go in the bin."

On Wednesday this week two activists will appear in court following a Greenpeace action outside Fonterra where the dairy giant’s corporate HQ was made to look like a flood zone.

"We took action last week because Fonterra is New Zealand’s worst climate polluter, but the dairy industry is largely unregulated as it sits outside the Emissions Trading Scheme which is the Government’s central tool for managing climate pollution," says Rose.

"New Zealand is one of the few countries where emissions have continued to rise and the IPCC report shows that every fraction of extra heating will make matters worse.

"By transforming New Zealand’s farming to a climate friendly ecological model, agriculture can be a force for good, cooling the climate, restoring rivers and biodiversity, and giving people sustainable, healthy kai."

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Firing Stuart Nash, Plus A Music Playlist


Here’s an analogy for the Stuart Nash saga. If people are to be forgiven for their sins, Catholic dogma requires two factors to be present. There has to be a sincere act of confession about what has been done, but also a sincere act of contrition, which signals a painful level of regret exists, and a commitment not to sin in this way again. Belatedly, Labour’s Stuart Nash confessed and offered his resignation from the Police portfolio, but he still seems spectacularly unable to grasp the need for contrition... More>>


 
 

James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023
You will never truly understand, from the pictures you’ve seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke’s Bay... More>>


National: Statement From Todd Muller
Since I was a young boy I wished to be an MP. When I entered parliament in 2014, I was determined to bring the best of myself to this special place. In the subsequent nine years I have tried to give my absolute all for my community and my country. In all jobs there comes a time when, if you are honest, you start lacking the enthusiasm and energy you once had... More>>



Government: NZ Still Well Placed To Meet Global Challenges
The economy has continued to show its resilience despite today’s GDP figures showing a modest decline in the December quarter, leaving the Government well positioned to help New Zealanders face cost of living pressures in a challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:



Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>



Government: Next Steps Developing Clean Energy For NZ
The Government will progress to the next stage of the NZ Battery Project, looking at the viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach as part of the Government’s long term-plan... More>>


Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 