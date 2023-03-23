Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Submissions Open On New Zealand Joining International Solar Energy Organisation

Thursday, 23 March 2023, 2:36 pm
Press Release: Foreign Affairs Defence and Trade Committee

Submissions are invited on the examination of an agreement which would enable New Zealand to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

The ISA is an inter-governmental organisation which aims to develop and share solar energy expertise to reduce global dependence on fossil fuels. It was established by India and France in 2015 following the 21st Conference of Parties (COP21) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee is undertaking the international treaty examination of the Framework Agreement on the establishment of the International Solar Alliance. New Zealand is required to sign and ratify the agreement to join the alliance. The agreement has so far been signed by 110 countries, including nine Pacific Island countries.

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday 30 March 2023.

Read the full content of the agreement and the national interest analysis

