Oxfam Respond To ETS Review Announcement

In response to the NZ Government’s announcement of an ETS review, Oxfam Aotearoa Climate Justice Lead Nick Henry said:

"We need to urgently end fossil fuel production and stop pretending we can plant our way out of the climate crisis. Our government needs to set a clear direction for a just transition away from fossil fuels by ending all licensing of exploration for oil, gas and coal. While there is a role for pricing carbon emissions, we also need to see stronger government leadership to urgently phase out fossil fuel production. In addition, Government should negotiate with iwi and support a transition to nature-based solutions that restore native forests and wetlands as carbon sinks.

“This week’s IPCC report showed the urgent need to make deep cuts to carbon emissions to keep global temperature increase below 1.5 degrees. But a recent assessment from Climate Action Tracker showed New Zealand’s climate action is Highly Insufficient – just one step above their worst possible rating. If all countries followed New Zealand’s approach, we’d be on track for 3 or even 4 degrees of warming.”

Oxfam Aotearoa supports a review into the role of plantation forestry offsets in the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme. Government will need to consider equity in the review, including for iwi and Māori landowners who hold significant forestry assets.

