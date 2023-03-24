High Court Decision The Only Right Result For Nation That Values Free Speech

The Free Speech Union welcomes the decision of the High Court to reject the application to overrule the decision of the Minister of Immigration to allow Kellie-Jay entry into New Zealand. This was the only right result for a nation that values tolerance, the ability to debate, and free speech, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

‘The Free Speech Union joined as an intervener in this application as there was a clear interest in the speech rights of Kellie-Jay and those who wished to have her in New Zealand. Had we not joined we firmly believe that the free speech rights of Kellie-Jay would not have been properly heard out.

‘The applicants in their submissions argued that Kelly-Jay was a threat to public order, but all they could point to were expressions of her opinions. Clearly there was no actual basis for the Minister of Immigration to deny her entry into New Zealand and his decision was correctly upheld.

‘With Kelly-Jay now able to enter New Zealand, she retains the right to have her say, as do those who wish to hear her speak. Those who oppose her also now retain the chance to combat her ideas not with censorship but with counter-protest, as should be expected in a tolerant, democratic, society.

‘We expect this will not be the last we hear of this application, nor Kellie-Jay’s tour in the context of her speech rights, but nonetheless this is an important win in upholding free speech in New Zealand. If necessary, the Free Speech Union stands ready to continue the fight for New Zealanders' speech rights regardless of the subject matter.’

