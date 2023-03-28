Ankit Bansal Selected As National’s Candidate In Palmerston North

Procurement professional Ankit Bansal has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate in Palmerston North for the 2023 General Election.

“I’d like to thank our local party members for endorsing me to campaign in Palmerston North to elect a National Government at this year’s General Election,” says Mr Bansal.

“People in Palmerston North are living with the results of Labour’s economic mismanagement, whether that’s through local median rents being $175 higher than they were in 2017 or through mortgage repayments skyrocketing thanks to record interest rates. People here don’t know where they’re going to find hundreds of dollars more every week before they even try to fill up the shopping trolley or the car.

“National will stop Labour’s wasteful spending and strengthen our economy so we can reduce the cost of living. We’ll support families with the cost of childcare with up to $75 per week in tax rebates and we’ll back people in Palmerston North to get ahead. Education is the key to a better life and our new Teaching the Basics Brilliantly will give our kids the skills they need to succeed by prioritising reading, writing and maths. People in Palmerston North are aspirational and I’ll always back policies which will help them get ahead.

“Another issue raised with me around Palmerston North is rising crime. People say they feel less safe now than they did a few years ago and Police data backs this up. In 2022 the number of victimisations in Manawatū, including theft, burglary and assault, was more than 25 per cent higher than it was in 2017. It’s time to change our approach.

“National is the party of law and order. We’ll back our police to tackle gang crime and we’ll increase the consequences for serious young offenders and set them on a more productive path with Young Offender Military Academies.

“Palmerston North is home to so many innovative, creative and hardworking people. I love living here and I’ll be working hard to meet as many locals as I can in the run-up to this year’s election to earn the right to represent them in Chris Luxon’s National team.”

Authorised by J de Joux, 41 Pipitea St, Wellington

Biographical notes

Ankit Bansal, 34, was born in India and moved to New Zealand ten years ago. He was involved in advocating for split migrant families during Covid-19 border closures.

Ankit has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Punjabi University, where he also gained an MBA. He has also completed a procurement diploma and has worked in several procurement roles in New Zealand and India.

Ankit has lived in Palmerston North for five years.

