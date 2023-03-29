Tactical Response Model To Be Rolled Out Nationally

Police is beginning the nationwide roll-out of its highly successful Tactical Response Model (TRM).

TRM is a safety system designed to ensure the frontline is trained, equipped, and supported to keep themselves and communities safer.

It was created as part of the Frontline Safety Improvement Programme following the death of Constable Matthew Hunt during a traffic stop in Massey in June 2020.

Late last year Cabinet agreed to release funding for the implementation of the model nationally.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says a successful trial as well as ongoing engagement with frontline officers, partner agencies and community leaders has given Police the confidence to proceed with a national rollout.

“The model has been trialed in Northland, Counties Manukau, Waikato and Central Districts for the past year,” Commissioner Coster says.

“An evaluation of the trial shows TRM works. Trial districts experienced fewer assaults against and injuries to frontline staff, fewer incidents requiring the use of force and fewer complaints about the use of tactical options.

“The policing the public will see under TRM will be the same as they see now, but those causing the most harm in our communities will feel the difference.

“I want to assure our communities that Police remains an unarmed service.

“The rollout includes enhanced tactical capability with Offender Prevention Teams and two-person Tactical Dog Teams coming on board in each district, ongoing tactical training for the frontline, and risk-based intelligence-led deployment.”

The model will be implemented from March 2023, as each district reaches the level of required readiness.

