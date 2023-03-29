Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Paihia Prepares To Commemorate Bicentenary

Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 11:32 am
Press Release: Focus Paihia

In 2023 the Paihia community will mark key moments in their history, including the bicentenary of the arrival of Church missionaries to the site of present day Paihia and the establishment of the Paihia Mission Station. Here the relationship between Māori and Pākehā began in earnest, leading eventually to the signing of our binding agreement, Te Tiriti o Waitangi in 1840.

PAIHIA200 is a programme of exciting events, exhibitions and legacy projects to commemorate this significant milestone, bring people together and to tell our stories. We plan to spark kōrero, as well as increase understanding of a period of our history that experienced rapid change and conflict. We highlight the people, place and relationships that played a critical role in the foundation of New Zealand.

In mid April around 800 descendants of Henry and Marianne Williams, and Henry’s brother William, will join with mana whenua and the wider Paihia community to mark the bicentenary. A dramatisation of the arrival featuring the R Tucker Thompson tall ship and waka will take place on Friday 14 April, moving along the Paihia waterfront at approximately 2.30pm. Visitors can also enjoy the free community event, Paihia200 Festival, which will take place on the Paihia Village Green on Friday 14 April from 12pm – 7pm. The festival features music, arts and crafts, kapahaka, food stalls and the official launch of Ātea Nuku, Timewalk Paihia.

This innovative, experiential walk through Paihia’s history is full of rich content. Ātea Nuku uses QR code app technology to take participants on a journey through time, where you learn about the unique stories of early cultural encounters and relationships fostered between the Paihia Church Mission village and Te Tii Marae which ultimately culminates with the fascinating pre-history of the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

Waitangi Marae chairman and Uri O Te Kemara (descendant of Te Kemara) Ngati Kawa Taituha said the legacy trail would celebrate the bond between the two cultures, which had been crucial to the signing of the 1835 Declaration of Independence and the ensuing Te Tiriti o Waitangi/Treaty of Waitangi.

"The bicentennial will be commemorated in a way that enhances the mana [status] of everyone involved," Taituha said. "What we can do is learn from the past to make a better future for Aotearoa, as intended through the visionary foresight of both Māori and the missionaries when Te Tiriti was drafted and signed”

Paihia200 will continue throughout the year with exhibitions, workshops and events. All details can be found at the Paihia200.com website.

PAIHIA200 is a collaboration between mana whenua, Te Tii Marae,

the Williams Family and Focus Paihia.

We would like to acknowledge those who contributed their knowledge, time and funding support to bring this project together for the community

