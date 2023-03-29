The Auditor-General's Auditing Standards Published

We’ve published the updated Auditor-General's auditing standards on our website. This includes an updated version of The Auditor-General’s Code of Ethics, which sets out the ethical standards that the Auditor-General and those who carry out work on their behalf need to meet. The Code also sets high requirements that auditors need to meet to protect the Auditor-General’s independence.

