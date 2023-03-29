Organic Bill Welcomed To Future-Proof Exports And Take Action On Climate Change

There are long term advantages for New Zealand from the work by MPI and the Organic sector to inform the standards and regulations for sustainable organic production.

The Organics Bill sets a National and International bench mark that will ensure people can have assurance that their food in grown in an environment that is free of synthetic pesticides and GMOs.

“Trust in the safety and integrity of food, and taking real action on climate change with organic agriculture are vital to our economic success," said Jon Carapiet, spokesman for GE-Free NZ.

The Organics Bill is a major step forward for New Zealand to meet the global demand for sustainably and ethically produced food. Organic farmers are bound by standards that care for the environment.

"Organic management seeks to build resilience by working with nature, and making a real difference on climate change," said Jon Carapiet.

Parliament are to be congratulated for passing this Bill and recognising the ecological wisdom that is needed for agriculture to become sustainable and to leave a healthier planet for our children.

