Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The Weapon Used At 'Let Women Speak'

Thursday, 30 March 2023, 9:23 am
Press Release: New Conservative

Definition of the term peaceful: tranquil and free from disturbance.

From trumpets at the sound of Jericho to pop sounds as torture in the Iraq war. Those who organized the rally against Free Speech for women knew what they were doing. At every angle, I turned there was sound - from drums to pots and whistles. They were loud, they were piercing, and they were continuous. This was clearly planned, to drown out the speeches of the women attending, and as an assault on our senses. Some of those who attended complained of ringing in their ears days later. We will not forget. And as the world watches on in disgust many in our government sing sounds of praise.

First, we all have a legal right to protest, however, the right to gather and protest with others falls under 'Freedom of peaceful assembly '

Is playing mocking, threatening messages on loudspeakers to cause anxiety and fear "peaceful assembly"? They came with everything from the more low-level but still piercing whistles and pots and pans to the more menacing sirens, horns, and megaphones. This was not the peaceful protest described in the Spinoff as "joyful, life-affirming, and full of love". It was a plan to use any and every means to disrupt and destroy women’s rights to speak.

Second, the Let Women Speak attendees had a right to speak out and say 'whatever' they think. This is freedom of expression, and so long as there is no one breaking the law the police must allow protests to occur. When do the actions of a protest become a criminal offence? I'll tell you when - when your right to a peaceful protest infringes on another person's freedom of expression and freedom of movement. It was clear that the women attending the event were silenced by the counter-protesters, and they were restricted from movement, having to use security to barge through the crowd to keep from being harmed.

Military and law enforcement have used noise as a tactic to disperse crowds and force people into surrendering - we saw an attempt at this from the Speaker of parliament during the parliament grounds protest.

How powerful does sound have to be before it is classified as a weapon? Surrounded by abusive, threatening protesters, those of us women left on the rotunda were unable to talk to each other about how to get from the stage to safety - we couldn't even hear when we shouted in each other's ears. It was communication by body language only. The sound emitted by the counter-protesters was truly deafening.


Did those who organized the protest against the event use sound as a weapon? If so, part 2 of the crimes Act 1961 states it is an offence to conspire to commit an offence, so the question is - was the planned attack on Saturday an offence?

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Conservative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Banning Of Tik Tok


For a serial offender like Stuart Nash, it was inevitable that another skeleton would emerge from his closet, and end his ministerial career. This one though, was a whopper. Previously, Nash had tried to tell the Police how to do their job. He had also tried to tell the courts how to do their job. He had rung up immigration officials to query whether they were doing right by someone in his electorate. He was a disaster zone... More>>


 
 

National: Delivery Key To Second Auckland Harbour Crossing
Labour’s rushed announcement of a second Auckland Harbour crossing is nothing but a desperate attempt to distract from their failures, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

ALSO:


National: Independent Inquiry Needed Into Nash Actions
A thorough and independent inquiry is needed into revelations that disgraced Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash shared confidential Cabinet deliberations with contacts and donors, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Hamilton City Council: Statement From Mayor Paula Southgate: Hamilton’s LGNZ Membership
I was disappointed to see yesterday afternoon’s announcement that Auckland has chosen to leave Local Government NZ (LGNZ). Hamilton’s membership of LGNZ is one of collaboration and sharing... More>>



Government: Law Changed To Protect Subcontractors
Changes have been made to legislation to give subcontractors the confidence they will be paid the retention money they are owed should the head contractor’s business fail... More>>



Greens: Statement From Marama Davidson
On Saturday morning, I was hit by a motorcyclist who struck me at a pedestrian crossing. The person who hit me was part of a convoy of motorcyclists. A short time after the incident, I was confronted by a representative... More>>


ActionStation: Thousands Come In Behind Call For Free Dental Care For Adults
Over 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for dental care to be brought into the public healthcare system. On Monday, polling was released showing strong public support for dental care to be funded for adults as it is for children... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 