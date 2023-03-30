Access To Information Fundamental For Accountability

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Te Whatu Ora to immediately prioritise republishing key health reporting data after it was revealed that it was taken down nearly three weeks ago.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves Says:

“Easy access to key data and performance metrics are fundamental for ensuring accountability and value for money from our public service.

“It is disappointing that the data had to be taken down in the first place due to accuracy concerns but reinstating it should be a top-priority for the agency.

“Without knowing the data, it is impossible for politicians, experts, organisations such as the Taxpayers’ Union, and members of the public to hold key decision makers to account and ensure that our money is being spent wisely.

“For too long, politicians have been able to get away with simply throwing more money at problems and hoping it will work.

“It’s time to start looking at the other side of the equation to see what results this money is actually delivering. If we aren’t seeing improvements, we need to look at how this money could be better spent to ensure better, more efficient delivery of core public services."



