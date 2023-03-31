Stephen Jack Selected As National’s Candidate In Taieri

Balclutha-based farmer Stephen Jack has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate in Taieri for the 2023 General Election.

“Taieri is my home and I’m incredibly excited to have the opportunity to campaign for a National Government that will deliver for Taieri and New Zealand,” says Mr Jack.

“This electorate is full of hardworking Kiwis, doing their best to get ahead and provide for their families but under Labour’s cost-of-living crisis, that’s getting harder to do. Labour is spending $1 billion more every week than in 2017 and people in Taieri have nothing to show for it but higher costs.

“Interest rates are being hiked in an attempt to put the lid on Labour’s runaway inflation and families in Taieri are dealing with the consequences by being forced to find hundreds of dollars more every week to cover the mortgage.

“National is the only party with a plan to strengthen our economy and reduce the cost of living, and the only party with the ability to deliver. To start with, we’ll stop Labour’s wasteful spending, and we’ll stop saddling businesses, including our farmers, with more red tape and higher costs at a time we need to back them to drive our economic growth.

“As a farmer myself, I understand that communities across Taieri rely on the contribution our farmers make and National understands this contribution stretches to our entire economy. If I earn the right to represent Taieri as part of Chris Luxon’s National team, I’ll advocate for farmers to be able to get on with doing what they do best – leading the world in innovative farming practices that help take our country forward, without overbearing regulations and red tape.

“Our rural communities, like Balclutha, Milton, Mosgiel, Lawrence and Middlemarch understand this contribution. We must support our exporters and rebuilt their confidence to a level where they can take on the world.

“Investing in our young people here in Taieri will be another priority for National and me, and I can’t wait to campaign on our plans to back kids to succeed. This includes our FamilyBoost policy, which will provide up to $75 per week in tax rebates to help families cover the cost of childcare and our Teaching the Basics Brilliantly policy, which will require all primary and intermediate schools to spend an average of an hour each day on reading, an hour a day on writing, and an hour a day on maths.

“I have a history of getting difficult jobs done and delivering for people, it’s what farmers do. We can only deliver these strong plans under a National Government and that’s what I’ll be campaigning relentlessly for here in Taieri.”

Biographical notes

Stephen Jack is based in Balclutha and has been farming his family’s Hillend sheep and beef farm since 2005. He has served on the Otago Federated Farmers and the Rural Water Scheme Advisory Group. He was runner up in the Young Farmer of the Year National Final in 2000 and 2001.

Stephen brings to the role extensive knowledge and experience of New Zealand agriculture having worked in a range of roles from hands on to advisory throughout the lower South Island.

He has travelled extensively studying international agriculture, has always been involved in sport and community life and is a keen hunter, fisher and amateur photographer.

Raised at Hillend, Stephen attended Balclutha schools before gaining a Bachelor Commerce in Agriculture from Lincoln University.

Stephen and his wife Jo have three daughters.

