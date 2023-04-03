Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship

Monday, 3 April 2023, 9:22 am
Press Release: Energy Hardship Expert Panel

"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown.

Almost 20% of households can't afford to heat their homes, rising to 37% in the lowest income bracket in Aotearoa, and a significant number of individuals, whānau and households are living in energy hardship.

The Panel is seeking submissions until 28 April, with the launch of its Discussion Paper: "Te Kore, Te Pō, Te Ao Marama Energy Hardship: The challenges and a way forward."

"It's the start of our formal submission process. We are encouraging as many people, whānau, groups and communities to have their say and make submissions on the strategies that have been proposed for tackling energy hardship in Aotearoa. This can be done via online submissions through our webpage and by mail. We will also host hui to obtain peoples' views and perspectives."

While many people will not be familiar with the term ‘energy hardship’, Keri Brown believes many will know what it looks and feels like. Energy hardship includes households experiencing power disconnections, unreliable access to energy and heat sources, living in cold, damp homes and choosing between 'heating or eating'.

The five-person expert Panel has spent months carrying out research, holding workshops, and having kōrero with New Zealanders who understand what it means to struggle with their energy bills and with organisations supporting them.

The Panel recognises the considerable progress made by the Government, energy sector, and community organisations in addressing energy hardship, and emphasises the opportunity for additional targeted strategies alongside existing efforts. "We have the chance to make a significant difference in New Zealanders' lives now and in the future by recommending to Government further strategies that will lift our whānau, households and communities out of energy hardship and make long lasting impacts" says Keri Brown.

Feedback will be used to finalise the Panel’s recommendations for addressing energy hardship, due to the Government by 30 June this year.

Have your say by reading about the Panel’s proposed strategies in the Discussion Paper, and completing the online submission form at www.mbie.govt.nz/ehep-have-your-say

Submissions close 5pm, Friday 28 April.

Click here for more information about the Panel, its members and its work, or contact the Panel via its secretariat at energyhardshipmbie@mbie.govt.nz.

Notes
The independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel was appointed by Government in September 2021. Its formation was one of Government’s response to the independent 2019 Electricity Price Review, which was set up to identify issues in the electricity market and make recommendations to resolve them.

