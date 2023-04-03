Proposed Changes To The Child Support System

The Child Support (Pass on) Acts Amendment Bill would make changes to a number of Acts and regulations to pass on child support to beneficiaries on the sole parent benefit. Under the current system, Inland Revenue takes child support amounts equal to a person’s sole parent benefit amount and pays them the excess. For example, a person receives a benefit payment of $300. They also receive a child support payment of $350. Inland Revenue keeps $300 and pays the person $50. The bill would change this system to pass on the full child support payment to people on a sole parent rate of benefit.

The bill would also count child support as income when assessing someone’s eligibility for a benefit or other assistance. These changes are intended to reduce the difference in treatment between people on a sole parent benefit and other beneficiaries.

Tell the Social Services and Community Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 14 April 2023.

