Proposed Changes To The Child Support System

Monday, 3 April 2023, 9:27 am
Press Release: Social Services and Community Committee

The Child Support (Pass on) Acts Amendment Bill would make changes to a number of Acts and regulations to pass on child support to beneficiaries on the sole parent benefit. Under the current system, Inland Revenue takes child support amounts equal to a person’s sole parent benefit amount and pays them the excess. For example, a person receives a benefit payment of $300. They also receive a child support payment of $350. Inland Revenue keeps $300 and pays the person $50. The bill would change this system to pass on the full child support payment to people on a sole parent rate of benefit.

The bill would also count child support as income when assessing someone’s eligibility for a benefit or other assistance. These changes are intended to reduce the difference in treatment between people on a sole parent benefit and other beneficiaries.

Tell the Social Services and Community Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 14 April 2023.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates
 

