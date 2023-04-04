Another Death Shows The Greyhound Racing Industry Is Still "inherently Dangerous"

Animal rights organisation SAFE is again calling for the greyhound racing industry to be closed after a dog was killed last Thursday.

Thrilling Nora suffered severe injuries during a re-qualifying trial in Waikato. She was found to have suffered a leg fracture and was euthanised.

SAFE Campaign Manager Anna de Roo says there is no let-up of severe injuries in the greyhound racing industry.

"This is just the latest in a string of injuries and deaths from the greyhound racing industry," says de Roo.

"Only two weeks ago, a greyhound required a full tail amputation due to racing injuries. In February, another dog was euthanised due to multiple broken bones."

The Government is currently considering whether to ban greyhound racing or allow it to continue under strictly monitored regulations.

An independent review ordered by the Government in 2021 called greyhound racing "inherently dangerous" and identified three areas that needed improvement; data recording, transparency, and animal welfare.

The Racing Integrity Board reported back to Racing Minister Kieran McAnulty in December 2022 on whether the industry had made the necessary improvements to continue operating. The Minister is expected to make an announcement soon.

"Dogs deserve to be treated with respect and care, not to be used as disposable commodities in a dangerous industry."

"History has shown that only a total ban on greyhound racing will protect these dogs, and the Minister needs to make a decision on that basis."

Notes for editors:

- A poll by Cammora Research ltd. found 74% of New Zealanders would vote to ban greyhound racing in a referendum.

- A 2021 petition demanding a ban on greyhound racing accrued over 37,000 signatures.

- Following a review of the greyhound racing industry, Grant Robertson, the previous Racing Minister, stated there are three fundamental issues that still needed to be addressed; data recording, transparency of all activities, and animal welfare generally. He tasked the Racing Integrity board to identify indicators over each of those areas to assess the industry’s progress. The RIB reported back on that progress to current Racing Minister Kieran McAnulty in December 2023.

- In August 2021, Labour MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan accepted The Greyhound Protection League of New Zealand’s 37,700 signature-strong petition, calling for a ban on greyhound racing in New Zealand. SAFE had been supporting the petition since November 2020.

- Greyhound racing is legal in only seven countries. A ban in the Australian Capital Territory came into force in April 2018, followed by a ban in Florida, USA, in November 2018. Since Florida is home to 11 of the USA’s 17 active dog tracks, this is a signal that greyhound racing will soon become a thing of the past in the United States.

- Information about greyhound racing in Aotearoa.

