Jacinda Ardern's Legacy - 60,000 Murdered Unborn Children

Thursday, 6 April 2023, 10:56 am
Opinion: Right To Life New Zealand Inc

Right to Life makes no apology for speaking up on behalf of our precious unborn and their mothers who have been the victims of the extremist abortion legislation that Jacinda Ardern designed and passionately campaigned for in 2017.

Jacinda Ardern is personally responsible as the architect of the extremist Abortion Legislation Act 2020, which denies the humanity of the unborn child and its right to life. Never before has New Zealand had a Prime Minister who has betrayed women by inflicting the violence of abortion on them and their unborn under the pretence that it is “a reproductive health care.”

She refused to recognise that human life began at conception and that every child was a human being endowed by its Creator with an inalienable right to Life. She refused to accept that every child was a unique and unrepeatable miracle of God’s loving creation that deserves our respect and protection.

Jacinda Ardern shamefully lied to the Down Syndrome community in 2017 when she promised to retain legal protection to prohibit the killing of babies with Down syndrome after 20 weeks gestation. She voted against the amendment thus allowing the killing of babies with Down syndrome up to birth, this is part of Jacinda’s shameful legacy. She also voted against the six amendments that would have given increased protection to women and their babies.

Jacinda was the Minister for Child Poverty Reduction. She was passionate in reducing child poverty and making New Zealand a great place for children to be brought up in. Sadly she refused to recognise that child poverty began in the womb. She refused to acknowledge that the greatest poverty that could be inflicted on a child was to be deprived of its life before it was born.

Right to Life commends Jacinda Ardern for the many good things that she has achieved as Prime Minister and wishes her success and happiness with her family in the future.

Right to Life encourages the Labour government to return to the noble objectives of its founders who upheld the sanctity of life of every human being and the family comprised exclusively of one man and one women.

Ken Orr,

Spokesperson,

Right to Life New Zealand Inc.

