Have Your Say On The Integrity Sport And Recreation Bill



The Social Services and Community Committee is now calling for submissions on the Integrity Sport and Recreation Bill. The bill would establish a new independent Crown entity: the Integrity Sport and Recreation Commission. The purpose of the commission would be to prevent threats to the integrity of sport, such as competition manipulation, the use of prohibited substances, bullying and harassment, discrimination, corruption, and fraud. It would also be responsible for promoting and protecting the safety and wellbeing of participants in New Zealand's sport and recreation sector.

Some of the key functions of the Integrity Sport and Recreation Commission would include:

· providing guidance and education to the sport and recreation sector and engaging with participants on integrity issues

· establishing integrity codes, investigating breaches of codes and other threats of integrity, and providing policies and procedures for complaints management and dispute resolution

· implementing the World Anti-Doping Code and creating sports anti-doping rules.

Tell the Social Services and Community Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Wednesday, 3 May 2023.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

© Scoop Media

