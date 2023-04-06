Priority Hearing For ECC Pay Parity Legal Action Set For 19 And 20 July
Thursday, 6 April 2023, 12:21 pm
Press Release: Early Childhood Council
Early learning centres impacted by the government’s Pay
Parity initiative will have their day in court in
July.
The Early Childhood Council’s legal action
against the government filed on 18 March 2022 has met the
criteria for a priority hearing and is set down for 19 and
20 July in the Wellington High Court. Members of the public
are welcome to attend.
The ECC is suing the government
on grounds that the early learning teacher Pay Parity
initiatives are inconsistent with the right to freedom from
discrimination, in the Human Rights and New Zealand Bill of
Rights Acts, and that the way the initiatives are funded are
unreasonable and irrational under judicial review.
Pay
Parity is the government’s initiative to close the pay gap
between teachers in early learning and care centres and
their colleagues in kindergartens, who have the same
qualifications and experience, but are paid
more.
