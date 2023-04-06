New Zealand Must Join International Condemnation Of Israeli Brutality Against Palestinians At Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque

PSNA is urging the Aotearoa New Zealand government to join international condemnation of Israeli brutality against Palestinians in Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa mosque.

The Israeli leadership, keen to deflect attention from its internal crises, has launched a second vicious attack on Al Aqsa in 24 hours – firing stun grenades and rubber-coated steel bullets at Palestinian worshippers.

This is a calculated, brutal and unprovoked attack on Palestinians worshipping at Al Aqsa, the third holiest site in Islam, during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Countries across the world – eg the US, Malaysia, Turkey, China, Canada etc – have condemned the Israeli violence against Palestinian civilian worshippers.

New Zealand must add its voice unequivocally on the side of freedom and justice for Palestinians.

We saw similar violent attacks on black South African civilians during the 1970s and 1980s under South African apartheid.

Equal rights for everyone in historic Palestine, Palestinians and Jews alike, is the path forward to peace based on justice.

© Scoop Media

