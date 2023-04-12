Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

At Last Physiotherapists Are Back On Green List

Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 11:21 am
Press Release: Physiotherapy New Zealand

Physiotherapy New Zealand (PNZ) welcomes the Cabinet decision to reinstate physiotherapists on the immigration Green List. This long-awaited revision improves access to critical healthcare for New Zealanders, making it easier for employers to hire and attract overseas professionals.

PNZ President Mark Quinn says it has been absurd that physiotherapists were on the skills shortage list for many years, but not included in the immigration changes announced in May 2022. This decision has impacted both the public and private health sectors at a time when New Zealand has a high number of vacancies.

“Yesterday’s announcement, coupled with recent changes to registration announced by the Physiotherapy Board of New Zealand, should help us recruit physiotherapists from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada and South Africa.”

“It came as a complete shock that physiotherapists had been left off the original list, recognising we don’t train enough physiotherapists in New Zealand to meet demand. International borders opened last year and we have a number of New Zealand physios who have headed overseas. We need to attract physiotherapists to New Zealand.

“We have been desperately short of physios for some time, and their workloads have been growing. They are seeing more and more patients as a result of injuries, treatment to prevent falls, and children with disabilities.

“This is also about cost effectiveness. There is so much evidence that treatments by physiotherapists keep New Zealanders healthier and more active.”

