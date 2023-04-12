Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Report Highlights Pressures On Aotearoa New Zealand’s Freshwater

Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 11:26 am
Press Release: Ministry for the Environment

Increasing pressures on lakes, rivers and groundwater are affecting water quality, ecosystems and people throughout Aotearoa New Zealand, according to a new report.

Our freshwater 2023 was published today by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ.

The latest release in the environmental reporting series examines the most pressing issues in Aotearoa New Zealand’s lakes, rivers, streams, wetlands and aquifers, which connect to each other, ki uta ki tai (from mountains to sea).

Read the media release at New report highlights pressures on Aotearoa New Zealand's freshwater.

The report format – and a new storytelling approach

The report highlights pressures on the freshwater environment, which affect its state, and have a wide range of impacts.

Our freshwater 2023 brings together peer reviewed published studies, mātauranga Māori and data from environmental indicators. It follows the scaled-back format used in recent environmental reports.

The Ministry has also used the digital storytelling platform StoryMaps to create a new and engaging way to look at some of the issues raised in the official report.

Navigating our freshwater environment examines what’s going on from the perspective of tuna (longfin eels).

Using photos, videos and interactive maps, the StoryMap examines the challenges facing tuna throughout their lives as they travel ki uta ki tai – and how those challenges also affect the freshwater ecosystem, people, communities and sectors.

Also complementing the official report, Waikato University’s Science Learning Hub is producing resources for teachers and students.

