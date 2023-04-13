Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Wellington’s Falling Lamps The Tip Of The Procurement Iceberg

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 11:46 am
Press Release: Buy NZ Made

The Buy New Zealand Made Campaign is concerned by local and central government procurement practices which appear to prioritise price over quality and longevity.

Executive director Dane Ambler says news that Wellington Council will likely be slammed with a hefty $6 million bill for faulty street lamp adapters comes as no surprise to Buy NZ Made, which has seen councils make cost-based decisions time and time again.

"We are seeing government departments and councils put price ahead of quality by buying overseas-made goods. Ultimately, they are paying the long-term cost. Cutting corners does not fly when it comes to manufacturing.

"We believe the cost of repair to be between 4 to 6 times more expensive than the original procurement. Meanwhile, using a local business to make the adapters would have been just 20-30% more than the original cost.

"From a design perspective, using overseas companies that do not understand New Zealand’s harsh environmental conditions often results in products that are not fit for purpose.

"How can Kiwis be inspired to shop local when our own councils and government departments opt for cheap, overseas-manufactured goods?"

Ambler says Kiwi manufacturers are too scared to speak out after losing government contracts, fearing they will never get another opportunity to bid.

"In this case, lives are being put at risk. Poor aluminium casting of this nature would not happen in New Zealand. And if it did, the repair job would be a whole lot easier and cheaper.

"Foundries around the country are shutting down because of poor procurement decisions that prioritise cost over quality and longevity. Not only is this practice unsustainable, it is putting Kiwis out of jobs."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Buy NZ Made on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Reasons For Opposing AUKUS


In the early 1980s, New Zealand walked out of the ANZUS pact on principle, rather than be an accomplice to nuclear war. We now seem to be heading back into being a nuclear fellow traveller again, via the AUKUS pact. This time around, we would have little or no say in the decisions that Australia, the US and Britain will make about matters like launching a military strike against our main trading partner, China... More>>


 
 

Government: Vaccination, Isolation And Masks Remain Key To Public Safety This Winter
Being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remains key to minimising the impact of COVID-19 and reducing pressure on our health system over winter, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said today... More>>
Taxpayers' Union: Māori Party Holds The Balance Of Power
Labour holds its marginal lead as it rises 1.4 points on last month to 36.9% while National is up 1.7 points to 36.5%. ACT rises 0.2 points to 9.5% and the Greens are up 1 point to 6.7%... More>>

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023
Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House.
I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>

Government: Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history... More>>


Environmental Defence Society: EDS and Pure Advantage seek tightening of forest harvesting rules to prevent slash and sediment
The Environmental Defence Society and Pure Advantage have filed a joint submission to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use practices in Tairāwhiti and have called for sweeping changes to the regulations governing plantation forestry in New Zealand... More>>

Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 