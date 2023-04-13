Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Climate Change Commission Recommends NZ ETS Changes To Stay On Track For Meeting Emissions Reductions Targets

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 12:05 pm
Press Release: Climate Change Commission

The NZ ETS is one of the Government’s main tools to reduce emissions, but the current price settings mean it cannot function as effectively as it should, Climate Change Commission Chair Dr Rod Carr says.

Minister of Climate Change James Shaw has today released the Commission’s second annual advice on NZ ETS unit limits and price control settings, covering the period 2024 - 2028.

Getting the NZ ETS settings right is a technical process, but it is critical to achieving Aotearoa New Zealand’s climate goals. This advice will not impact ETS settings before 1 January 2026. If current settings for reserve prices are triggered, settings for 2024 and 2025 may be changed.

"This year’s advice reflects new data and updates to our approach. Our advice has been informed by new information from the market that emerged after the Government’s decisions on the NZ ETS in 2022," Dr Carr says.

"If the Government chooses to accept the Commission’s recommendations for NZ ETS settings, then it will enable the ETS to do the job it was set up to do. It will also bring the ETS settings back into step with Aotearoa New Zealand’s emissions budgets and targets."

"If the Government declines the recommendations, then it will need a much stronger policy approach to achieve emissions budgets than the one outlined in the emissions reduction plan."

Compared to current settings, the Commission recommends:

  • Reducing the limit on the number of units available for auction
  • Raising the trigger prices for the cost containment reserve and auction reserve price
  • Changing to a two-tier cost containment reserve.

"Our analysis is largely the same as last year, however this year there are further adjustments in unit limits to bring the scheme back in line with Aotearoa New Zealand’s emissions budgets and targets. We have also been more explicit that some of our recommendations are interconnected and should not be implemented in isolation," says Dr Carr.

The Commission’s advice was developed in line with the intent of the Government’s emissions budgets and its Emissions Reduction Plan, and takes into account evidence about the emissions prices needed to meet our targets.

"The Government also has other social policy tools to empower households and businesses with limited choices, and to manage the risk of any short-term cost of living impacts from for those groups. If the Government uses all the tools in its policy toolbox, New Zealanders will be supported to collectively make better climate choices and be better off financially."

"The decisions the Government makes now on the NZ ETS will have consequences for the future," says Dr Carr. "Allowing the NZ ETS to function properly will enable it to fully play its part to reduce emissions, which means NZ is more likely to meet our target for 2050 - and that New Zealanders will be better placed to take advantage of the opportunities that come with acting on climate change."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Climate Change Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Reasons For Opposing AUKUS


In the early 1980s, New Zealand walked out of the ANZUS pact on principle, rather than be an accomplice to nuclear war. We now seem to be heading back into being a nuclear fellow traveller again, via the AUKUS pact. This time around, we would have little or no say in the decisions that Australia, the US and Britain will make about matters like launching a military strike against our main trading partner, China... More>>


 
 

Government: Vaccination, Isolation And Masks Remain Key To Public Safety This Winter
Being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remains key to minimising the impact of COVID-19 and reducing pressure on our health system over winter, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said today... More>>
Taxpayers' Union: Māori Party Holds The Balance Of Power
Labour holds its marginal lead as it rises 1.4 points on last month to 36.9% while National is up 1.7 points to 36.5%. ACT rises 0.2 points to 9.5% and the Greens are up 1 point to 6.7%... More>>

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023
Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House.
I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>

Government: Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history... More>>


Environmental Defence Society: EDS and Pure Advantage seek tightening of forest harvesting rules to prevent slash and sediment
The Environmental Defence Society and Pure Advantage have filed a joint submission to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use practices in Tairāwhiti and have called for sweeping changes to the regulations governing plantation forestry in New Zealand... More>>

Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 