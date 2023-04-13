Chief Executive Of Aroturuki Tamariki - Independent Children’s Monitor Appointed

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Heather Baggott has today announced the appointment of Mr Arran Jones to the position of Independent Monitor of the Oranga Tamariki System and Chief Executive, Aroturuki Tamariki – Independent Children’s Monitor.

Aroturuki Tamariki - Independent Children’s Monitor will be established as a departmental agency on 1 May 2023 with an expanded remit. It is tasked with assessing the quality and impacts of service delivery, resourcing and practices on the experience of tamariki and rangatahi, alongside their whānau, and making recommendations to ensure they have access to high quality and effective services.

“I’m very pleased to appoint Mr Jones to this important role,” Ms Baggott said.

“Mr Jones is an experienced and collaborative leader with a deep understanding of the rights and interests of children, young people, families and whānau who receive services or support through the system. He understands the challenges and opportunities to improve outcomes over time.”

Aroturuki Tamariki will be independent of Ministers and agencies within the system. The Monitor will listen to the voices of children, young people and whānau, including in the case of children and young people, upholding their right to share their views and have those views taken into account. The Monitor will have particular regard to outcomes for Māori tamariki and young people and their whānau and will be required to report on this annually.

Mr Jones is currently Executive Director of the predecessor agency, the Independent Children’s Monitor, a role he has held since April 2020.

Ms Baggott said Mr Jones understands the complex environment that Aroturuki Tamariki will be operating in. He has built positive relationships and trust and confidence across the system.

“Mr Jones is well positioned to support improved outcomes for Māori children and young people and has the expertise to lead Aroturuki Tamariki in developing independent, constructive tools and monitoring approaches.

“He is a dedicated, experienced public servant who has held varied positions across the social sector including in senior leadership.”

Mr Jones, who holds a Bachelor of Laws from Victoria University of Wellington, has been appointed for three years from 1 May 2023.

Aroturuki Tamariki was established as a business unit of the Ministry of Social Development in 2019. From 1 May 2023, as a departmental agency, Aroturuki Tamariki will be hosted in the Education Review Office.

