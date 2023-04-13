Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Unions Support Changed Water Infrastructure Reforms

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 12:49 pm
Press Release: Public Service Association

Changes to the Government’s water infrastructure reforms will fix drastic problems with Aotearoa’s water services while strengthening the connection between water entities and local communities.

Unions representing workers in the water industry remain united in supporting reforms to Aotearoa’s water infrastructure. E tū, The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi (PSA), and the Amalgamated Workers Union NZ (AWUNZ) represent workers across water management, including technicians, engineers, administrators, fitters, labourers, local and central government officials, and more.

The changes will create 10 regional entities to manage the country’s water systems instead of four. PSA National Secretary Duane Leo says this will help address concerns our members may have about job security in smaller centres.

"Ten regional entities mean we can have greater confidence that roles won’t move to big cities and jobs won’t disappear from smaller centres," Duane says.

"The National Transition Unit will remain essential to managing the reforms, beyond the handover to the new entities. We’ll keep engaging constructively ensure that the reforms are better for everyone, including affected workers."

E tū Director Mat Danaher says the most important thing for workers is ensure they can at least maintain, if not improve, their pay and conditions.

"We are reassured that today’s changes don’t change the main thing concerning our members - which is that they must not be any worse off after transitioning to the new entities," Mat says.

"The continued water reform programme is not just a chance to upgrade our water systems, but to upgrade our employment systems in the sector as well."

The unions will work hard to maintain the principles already established in the reforms that affect their members. They want to keep the progress already made with pay, workforce transition, training, and health and safety.

Blake Monkley, AWUNZ water industry lead organiser, says "the reforms balance economies of scale with local input. It is clear that they offer a more viable path forward than what has so far been articulated by the opposition."

"As working people our focus stays the same. We want well-resourced and trained jobs that will deliver safe and efficient outcomes for all New Zealanders. To that end we urge both the Government and the newly announced entities to work together to ensure industry-wide training and development of the skills we need. That principle remains the same with ten entities as it did with four."

The unions now urge everyone to get behind the reforms for the benefit of everyone.

Aotearoa needs water that’s safe to drink, sewage pipes that don’t burst, and infrastructure that’s resilient to natural disasters. We need all these things as soon as possible.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Public Service Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Reasons For Opposing AUKUS


In the early 1980s, New Zealand walked out of the ANZUS pact on principle, rather than be an accomplice to nuclear war. We now seem to be heading back into being a nuclear fellow traveller again, via the AUKUS pact. This time around, we would have little or no say in the decisions that Australia, the US and Britain will make about matters like launching a military strike against our main trading partner, China... More>>


 
 

Government: Vaccination, Isolation And Masks Remain Key To Public Safety This Winter
Being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remains key to minimising the impact of COVID-19 and reducing pressure on our health system over winter, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said today... More>>
Taxpayers' Union: Māori Party Holds The Balance Of Power
Labour holds its marginal lead as it rises 1.4 points on last month to 36.9% while National is up 1.7 points to 36.5%. ACT rises 0.2 points to 9.5% and the Greens are up 1 point to 6.7%... More>>

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023
Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House.
I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>

Government: Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history... More>>


Environmental Defence Society: EDS and Pure Advantage seek tightening of forest harvesting rules to prevent slash and sediment
The Environmental Defence Society and Pure Advantage have filed a joint submission to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use practices in Tairāwhiti and have called for sweeping changes to the regulations governing plantation forestry in New Zealand... More>>

Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 